Greek TV goes dark
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask stands in front of Greek state broadcaster ERT headquarters in the nomore
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask stands in front of Greek state broadcaster ERT headquarters in the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras moved to defuse a political crisis over the government's abrupt closure of state broadcaster ERT that prompted a nationwide strike on Thursday and brought thousands into the streets in protest. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Protesters hold a rally in the courtyard of the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at Agia Paraskevi more
Protesters hold a rally in the courtyard of the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at Agia Paraskevi in a northern suburb of Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Protesters hold a rally outside the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at Aghia Paraskevi northern sumore
Protesters hold a rally outside the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at Aghia Paraskevi northern suburb in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters hold a rally outside the Greek state broadcaster ERT headquarters at Agia Paraskevi in a northermore
Protesters hold a rally outside the Greek state broadcaster ERT headquarters at Agia Paraskevi in a northern suburb of Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras (front, C) takes part in a rally outside the Greek State bromore
Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras (front, C) takes part in a rally outside the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Protesters take part in a rally in the courtyard of the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at the normore
Protesters take part in a rally in the courtyard of the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of thmore
An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Employees work to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquartmore
Employees work to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A protester smokes a cigarette inside Greek state television ERT's headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. Rmore
A protester smokes a cigarette inside Greek state television ERT's headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Employees of Greek state broadcaster ERT hold a meeting to decide their response to its closure inside the more
Employees of Greek state broadcaster ERT hold a meeting to decide their response to its closure inside the company's headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Musicians from ERT's symphony orchestra play the Greek national anthem during a continuing live broadcast amore
Musicians from ERT's symphony orchestra play the Greek national anthem during a continuing live broadcast at Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Employees of Greek state broadcaster ERT hold a meeting to decide their response to its closure inside the more
Employees of Greek state broadcaster ERT hold a meeting to decide their response to its closure inside the company's headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters sit next to a display of microphones inside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens Jumore
Protesters sit next to a display of microphones inside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Employees work at a control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. Thmore
Employees work at a control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. The sign reads: "The revolution will not be televised." REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An employee watches a speech by Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on a television screen, inside Greemore
An employee watches a speech by Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on a television screen, inside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An employee looks from inside a closed entrance of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens Jumore
An employee looks from inside a closed entrance of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters stand in front of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERmore
Protesters stand in front of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An employee smokes a cigarette at a window of Greek state television ERT headquarters after the government'more
An employee smokes a cigarette at a window of Greek state television ERT headquarters after the government's announcement that it will shut down the broadcaster in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Protesters sit in front of a television screen showing a state TV broadcast outside the Greek state televismore
Protesters sit in front of a television screen showing a state TV broadcast outside the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An employee raises his arm from a balcony of the studio of state broadcaster ERT in Athens June 11, 2013. Tmore
An employee raises his arm from a balcony of the studio of state broadcaster ERT in Athens June 11, 2013. The banner reads, "Down with the junta. ERT will not shut down". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Employees and protesters applaud outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. more
Employees and protesters applaud outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Protesters gather outside the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yomore
Protesters gather outside the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters sleep outside Greek state television ERT's headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John more
Protesters sleep outside Greek state television ERT's headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Protesters sit outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolemore
Protesters sit outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Employees stand at the windows of the Greek state television (ERT) headquarters after the government's annomore
Employees stand at the windows of the Greek state television (ERT) headquarters after the government's announcement that it will shut down the broadcaster in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A cameraman films Greek state television presenter Elli Stai (C) during the news bulletin inside the headqumore
A cameraman films Greek state television presenter Elli Stai (C) during the news bulletin inside the headquarters of the station in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Protesters wave flags outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jmore
Protesters wave flags outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
People sit behind a banner, which reads: "Open", outside Greek state television ERT headquarters after the more
People sit behind a banner, which reads: "Open", outside Greek state television ERT headquarters after the government announced that it will shut down the broadcaster in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
