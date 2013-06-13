版本:
Greek TV goes dark

<p>A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask stands in front of Greek state broadcaster ERT headquarters in the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras moved to defuse a political crisis over the government's abrupt closure of state broadcaster ERT that prompted a nationwide strike on Thursday and brought thousands into the streets in protest. REUTERS/Costas Baltas</p>

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask stands in front of Greek state broadcaster ERT headquarters in the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras moved to defuse a political crisis over the government's abrupt closure of state broadcaster ERT that prompted a nationwide strike on Thursday and brought thousands into the streets in protest. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

<p>Protesters hold a rally in the courtyard of the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at Agia Paraskevi in a northern suburb of Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas</p>

Protesters hold a rally in the courtyard of the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at Agia Paraskevi in a northern suburb of Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

<p>Protesters hold a rally outside the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at Aghia Paraskevi northern suburb in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters hold a rally outside the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at Aghia Paraskevi northern suburb in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Protesters hold a rally outside the Greek state broadcaster ERT headquarters at Agia Paraskevi in a northern suburb of Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas</p>

Protesters hold a rally outside the Greek state broadcaster ERT headquarters at Agia Paraskevi in a northern suburb of Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

<p>Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras (front, C) takes part in a rally outside the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas</p>

Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras (front, C) takes part in a rally outside the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

<p>Protesters take part in a rally in the courtyard of the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas</p>

Protesters take part in a rally in the courtyard of the Greek State broadcaster ERT headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

<p>An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Employees work to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Employees work to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A protester smokes a cigarette inside Greek state television ERT's headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A protester smokes a cigarette inside Greek state television ERT's headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Employees of Greek state broadcaster ERT hold a meeting to decide their response to its closure inside the company's headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Employees of Greek state broadcaster ERT hold a meeting to decide their response to its closure inside the company's headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Musicians from ERT's symphony orchestra play the Greek national anthem during a continuing live broadcast at Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Musicians from ERT's symphony orchestra play the Greek national anthem during a continuing live broadcast at Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Employees of Greek state broadcaster ERT hold a meeting to decide their response to its closure inside the company's headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Employees of Greek state broadcaster ERT hold a meeting to decide their response to its closure inside the company's headquarters at the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Protesters sit next to a display of microphones inside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Protesters sit next to a display of microphones inside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Employees work at a control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. The sign reads: "The revolution will not be televised." REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Employees work at a control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. The sign reads: "The revolution will not be televised." REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>An employee watches a speech by Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on a television screen, inside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

An employee watches a speech by Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on a television screen, inside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>An employee looks from inside a closed entrance of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An employee looks from inside a closed entrance of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Protesters stand in front of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters stand in front of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>An employee smokes a cigarette at a window of Greek state television ERT headquarters after the government's announcement that it will shut down the broadcaster in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

An employee smokes a cigarette at a window of Greek state television ERT headquarters after the government's announcement that it will shut down the broadcaster in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Protesters sit in front of a television screen showing a state TV broadcast outside the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Protesters sit in front of a television screen showing a state TV broadcast outside the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>An employee raises his arm from a balcony of the studio of state broadcaster ERT in Athens June 11, 2013. The banner reads, "Down with the junta. ERT will not shut down". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An employee raises his arm from a balcony of the studio of state broadcaster ERT in Athens June 11, 2013. The banner reads, "Down with the junta. ERT will not shut down". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Employees and protesters applaud outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Employees and protesters applaud outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Protesters gather outside the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters gather outside the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Protesters sleep outside Greek state television ERT's headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Protesters sleep outside Greek state television ERT's headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Protesters sit outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Protesters sit outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Employees stand at the windows of the Greek state television (ERT) headquarters after the government's announcement that it will shut down the broadcaster in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Employees stand at the windows of the Greek state television (ERT) headquarters after the government's announcement that it will shut down the broadcaster in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>A cameraman films Greek state television presenter Elli Stai (C) during the news bulletin inside the headquarters of the station in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A cameraman films Greek state television presenter Elli Stai (C) during the news bulletin inside the headquarters of the station in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Protesters wave flags outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Protesters wave flags outside Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>People sit behind a banner, which reads: "Open", outside Greek state television ERT headquarters after the government announced that it will shut down the broadcaster in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

People sit behind a banner, which reads: "Open", outside Greek state television ERT headquarters after the government announced that it will shut down the broadcaster in Athens June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

