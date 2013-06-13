版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 23:21 BJT

Pakistan's female Top Gun

<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, poses for photograph as she sits in a cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women who have become pilots in the Pakistan Air Force over the last decade - there are five other female fighter pilots, but they have yet to take the final tests to qualify for combat. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defence forces in recent years as attitudes towards women change. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, poses for photograph as she sits in a comore

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, poses for photograph as she sits in a cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women who have become pilots in the Pakistan Air Force over the last decade - there are five other female fighter pilots, but they have yet to take the final tests to qualify for combat. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defence forces in recent years as attitudes towards women change. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
1 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, walks with Wing Commander of Squadron 20 Nasim Abbas (2nd R) and her colleagues toward a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, walks with Wing Commander of Squadromore

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, walks with Wing Commander of Squadron 20 Nasim Abbas (2nd R) and her colleagues toward a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
2 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, (R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, talks with avionics engineer Anam Hassan, 24, at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, (R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, talks with avionics engineer Anam Hamore

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, (R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, talks with avionics engineer Anam Hassan, 24, at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
3 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, (2nd R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, attends a briefing with colleagues at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, (2nd R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, attends a briefing with colleagumore

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, (2nd R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, attends a briefing with colleagues at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
4 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, performs a pre-flight check on a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, performs a pre-flight check on a Chinesemore

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, performs a pre-flight check on a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
5 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, chats with her colleagues beside a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, chats with her colleagues beside a Cmore

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, chats with her colleagues beside a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
6 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fightemore

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
7 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, looks up as she closes the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, looks up as she closes the cockpit of a more

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, looks up as she closes the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
8 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-more

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
9 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, gives the thumb-up sign from the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, gives the thumb-up sign from the cockpitmore

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, gives the thumb-up sign from the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
10 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot,sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot,sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7more

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot,sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
11 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, smiles during an interview with Reuters at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, smiles during an interview with Reuters more

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, smiles during an interview with Reuters at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
12 / 13
<p>Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, shops at the market of Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, shops at the market of Mushaf base in Samore

2013年 6月 13日 星期四

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, shops at the market of Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Countdown to G8

Countdown to G8

下一个

Countdown to G8

Countdown to G8

Protests erupt in London, as Northern Ireland prepares for the G8 summit.

2013年 6月 13日
Istanbul clashes intensify

Istanbul clashes intensify

Turkish riot police try to take control of Taksim Square.

2013年 6月 12日
In Mandela's shadow

In Mandela's shadow

A glimpse at the life of Nelson Mandela, with scenes from his home town and a number of documents, including Mandela's first official passport.

2013年 6月 23日
Amazon Indians protest violations

Amazon Indians protest violations

Munduruku Indians storm Brazil's Indian affairs bureau headquarters in Brasilia to protest violations of indigenous rights and the construction of the Belo...

2013年 6月 11日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐