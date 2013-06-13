Pakistan's female Top Gun
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, poses for photograph as she sits in a cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women who have become pilots in the Pakistan Air Force over the last decade - there are five other female fighter pilots, but they have yet to take the final tests to qualify for combat. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defence forces in recent years as attitudes towards women change. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, walks with Wing Commander of Squadron 20 Nasim Abbas (2nd R) and her colleagues toward a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, talks with avionics engineer Anam Hassan, 24, at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (2nd R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, attends a briefing with colleagues at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, performs a pre-flight check on a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, chats with her colleagues beside a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, looks up as she closes the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, gives the thumb-up sign from the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot,sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, smiles during an interview with Reuters at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, shops at the market of Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
