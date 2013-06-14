Colorado wildfires
An aerial view of burned out vehicles in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado Jmore
An aerial view of burned out vehicles in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of a destroyed house in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado Junmore
An aerial view of a destroyed house in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of the Black Forest fire with the Rocky Mountains in the background in Black Forest, Coloradmore
An aerial view of the Black Forest fire with the Rocky Mountains in the background in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter patrols over the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013more
A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter patrols over the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. more
A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of a destroyed house surrounded by dense forest in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire inmore
An aerial view of a destroyed house surrounded by dense forest in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pilots and crew of the U.S. Army's 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion go into the thick smoke to releasmore
Pilots and crew of the U.S. Army's 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion go into the thick smoke to release water onto the burning fires during their bambi bucket mission at Black Forest, Colorado in this handout picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters
An aerial photo shows wildfire burning near homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Coloradomore
An aerial photo shows wildfire burning near homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 12 2013. REUTERS/John Wark
A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Large plumes of smoke from a wildfire burning in the Black Forest stretch the horizon threatening homes normore
Large plumes of smoke from a wildfire burning in the Black Forest stretch the horizon threatening homes north east of Colorado Springs, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Louis Batides
An aircraft releases a fire-retardant solution to help stop the spreading of the burning fires at Black Formore
An aircraft releases a fire-retardant solution to help stop the spreading of the burning fires at Black Forest, Colorado, in this handout photo taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters
A line of fire runs across the forest floor as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. Rmore
A line of fire runs across the forest floor as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A wall of flames rages through Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A wall of flames rages through Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Schad and Melisa Dohl watch a wall of flame as it rages through a forest in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12more
Schad and Melisa Dohl watch a wall of flame as it rages through a forest in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A resident takes a picture as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilkmore
A resident takes a picture as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado Junemore
An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark
An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado Junemore
An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark
下一个
Greek TV goes dark
Reactions in Athens after the Greek government switched the state broadcaster off the air in the middle of the night.
Rupert and Wendi split
Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng.
The River Nile
Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified a treaty that strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters, adding to their heated dispute...
Pakistan's female Top Gun
Ayesha Farooq is Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defense forces in recent years as attitudes...
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.