版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 14日 星期五 09:35 BJT

Colorado wildfires

<p>An aerial view of burned out vehicles in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An aerial view of burned out vehicles in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado Jmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

An aerial view of burned out vehicles in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 18
<p>An aerial view of a destroyed house in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An aerial view of a destroyed house in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado Junmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

An aerial view of a destroyed house in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 18
<p>An aerial view of the Black Forest fire with the Rocky Mountains in the background in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An aerial view of the Black Forest fire with the Rocky Mountains in the background in Black Forest, Coloradmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

An aerial view of the Black Forest fire with the Rocky Mountains in the background in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 18
<p>A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter patrols over the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter patrols over the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013more

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter patrols over the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 18
<p>A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. more

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 18
<p>An aerial view of a destroyed house surrounded by dense forest in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An aerial view of a destroyed house surrounded by dense forest in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire inmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

An aerial view of a destroyed house surrounded by dense forest in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 18
<p>Pilots and crew of the U.S. Army's 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion go into the thick smoke to release water onto the burning fires during their bambi bucket mission at Black Forest, Colorado in this handout picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters</p>

Pilots and crew of the U.S. Army's 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion go into the thick smoke to releasmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

Pilots and crew of the U.S. Army's 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion go into the thick smoke to release water onto the burning fires during their bambi bucket mission at Black Forest, Colorado in this handout picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters

Close
7 / 18
<p>An aerial photo shows wildfire burning near homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 12 2013. REUTERS/John Wark</p>

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning near homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Coloradomore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning near homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 12 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

Close
8 / 18
<p>A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 18
<p>Large plumes of smoke from a wildfire burning in the Black Forest stretch the horizon threatening homes north east of Colorado Springs, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Louis Batides</p>

Large plumes of smoke from a wildfire burning in the Black Forest stretch the horizon threatening homes normore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

Large plumes of smoke from a wildfire burning in the Black Forest stretch the horizon threatening homes north east of Colorado Springs, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Louis Batides

Close
10 / 18
<p>An aircraft releases a fire-retardant solution to help stop the spreading of the burning fires at Black Forest, Colorado, in this handout photo taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters</p>

An aircraft releases a fire-retardant solution to help stop the spreading of the burning fires at Black Formore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

An aircraft releases a fire-retardant solution to help stop the spreading of the burning fires at Black Forest, Colorado, in this handout photo taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters

Close
11 / 18
<p>A line of fire runs across the forest floor as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A line of fire runs across the forest floor as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. Rmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

A line of fire runs across the forest floor as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 18
<p>A wall of flames rages through Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A wall of flames rages through Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

A wall of flames rages through Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 18
<p>Schad and Melisa Dohl watch a wall of flame as it rages through a forest in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Schad and Melisa Dohl watch a wall of flame as it rages through a forest in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12more

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

Schad and Melisa Dohl watch a wall of flame as it rages through a forest in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 18
<p>A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 18
<p>A resident takes a picture as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A resident takes a picture as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilkmore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

A resident takes a picture as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 18
<p>An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark</p>

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado Junemore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

Close
17 / 18
<p>An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark</p>

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado Junemore

2013年 6月 14日 星期五

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Greek TV goes dark

Greek TV goes dark

下一个

Greek TV goes dark

Greek TV goes dark

Reactions in Athens after the Greek government switched the state broadcaster off the air in the middle of the night.

2013年 6月 14日
Rupert and Wendi split

Rupert and Wendi split

Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng.

2013年 6月 14日
The River Nile

The River Nile

Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified a treaty that strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters, adding to their heated dispute...

2013年 6月 13日
Pakistan's female Top Gun

Pakistan's female Top Gun

Ayesha Farooq is Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defense forces in recent years as attitudes...

2013年 6月 13日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐