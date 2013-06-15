Iran votes
An Iranian woman looks at a poster of the Iranian Presidential candidates during the Iranian presidential emore
An Iranian woman looks at a poster of the Iranian Presidential candidates during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani shows his identity papers after casting his ballot during the Iranian more
Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani shows his identity papers after casting his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. I REUTERS/Fars News/Hadi Hirbodvash
A cleric fills in his ballot paper during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Temore
A cleric fills in his ballot paper during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot at his office during the Iranian presidentialmore
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot at his office during the Iranian presidential election in central Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Hassan Mousavi
A member of an election commission watches a voter cast a ballot during the Iranian presidential election amore
A member of an election commission watches a voter cast a ballot during the Iranian presidential election at the Iranian embassy in Minsk, Belarus, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Men stand in line to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, Junmore
Men stand in line to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi
Iranians pose for pictures as they wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosqumore
Iranians pose for pictures as they wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, Jumore
Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, June 14, 2013. . REUTERS/Fars News/Armin Karami
Pedestrians walk beneath election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTmore
Pedestrians walk beneath election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei
An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad'smore
An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iranians wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya dmore
Iranians wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani ride in a car on the streets of Tehran, June 12,more
Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani ride in a car on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Sina Shiri
Supporters carry campaign posters for Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili on the streets of Tehran,more
Supporters carry campaign posters for Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
A supporter carries a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Temore
A supporter carries a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
Officials prepare ballot boxes for the presidential and city council elections in the northern Iranian citymore
Officials prepare ballot boxes for the presidential and city council elections in the northern Iranian city of Amol, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Behrouz Khosravi
Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani votes during the Iranian presidential election in the Jammore
Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani votes during the Iranian presidential election in the Jamaran mosque in northern Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mehdi Marizad
A supporter shows a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehrmore
A supporter shows a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
Supporters carry Iranian presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf at a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013.more
Supporters carry Iranian presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf at a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi
Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalil waves to supporters during a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REmore
Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalil waves to supporters during a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri
Motorists drive past election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/more
Motorists drive past election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei
Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani waves to supporters in the central Iranian city of Shiraz, Junmore
Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani waves to supporters in the central Iranian city of Shiraz, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Hadi Khosravi
A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran, June more
A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri
Iranians stream into polling stations in a hotly contested election.
