2013年 6月 15日

Iran votes

<p>An Iranian woman looks at a poster of the Iranian Presidential candidates during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

An Iranian woman looks at a poster of the Iranian Presidential candidates during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

<p>Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani shows his identity papers after casting his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. I REUTERS/Fars News/Hadi Hirbodvash</p>

Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani shows his identity papers after casting his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. I REUTERS/Fars News/Hadi Hirbodvash

<p>A cleric fills in his ballot paper during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi</p>

A cleric fills in his ballot paper during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi

<p>Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot at his office during the Iranian presidential election in central Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Hassan Mousavi</p>

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot at his office during the Iranian presidential election in central Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Hassan Mousavi

<p>A member of an election commission watches a voter cast a ballot during the Iranian presidential election at the Iranian embassy in Minsk, Belarus, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A member of an election commission watches a voter cast a ballot during the Iranian presidential election at the Iranian embassy in Minsk, Belarus, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Men stand in line to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi</p>

Men stand in line to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a mosque in Qom, south of Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Akhlagi

<p>Iranians pose for pictures as they wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Iranians pose for pictures as they wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

<p>Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, June 14, 2013. . REUTERS/Fars News/Armin Karami</p>

Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili casts his ballot during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, June 14, 2013. . REUTERS/Fars News/Armin Karami

<p>Pedestrians walk beneath election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei</p>

Pedestrians walk beneath election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei

<p>An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

<p>Iranians wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

Iranians wait to vote during the Iranian presidential election at a Shi'ite mosque in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

<p>Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani ride in a car on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Sina Shiri</p>

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani ride in a car on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Sina Shiri

<p>Supporters carry campaign posters for Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi</p>

Supporters carry campaign posters for Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

<p>A supporter carries a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi</p>

A supporter carries a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

<p>Officials prepare ballot boxes for the presidential and city council elections in the northern Iranian city of Amol, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Behrouz Khosravi</p>

Officials prepare ballot boxes for the presidential and city council elections in the northern Iranian city of Amol, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Behrouz Khosravi

<p>Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani votes during the Iranian presidential election in the Jamaran mosque in northern Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mehdi Marizad</p>

Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani votes during the Iranian presidential election in the Jamaran mosque in northern Tehran, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mehdi Marizad

<p>A supporter shows a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi</p>

A supporter shows a campaign poster for Iranian presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaie on the streets of Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

<p>Supporters carry Iranian presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf at a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi</p>

Supporters carry Iranian presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf at a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghassemi

<p>Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalil waves to supporters during a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri</p>

Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalil waves to supporters during a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri

<p>Motorists drive past election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei</p>

Motorists drive past election posters hanging off a pedestrian crossing in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Ashraf Tabatabaei

<p>Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani waves to supporters in the central Iranian city of Shiraz, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Hadi Khosravi</p>

Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rohani waves to supporters in the central Iranian city of Shiraz, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Mohammad Hadi Khosravi

<p>A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri</p>

A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri

Iranians stream into polling stations in a hotly contested election.

2013年 6月 15日
精选图集

