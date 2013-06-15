Newtown: Six months later
A girl is seen through the window of a school bus which stopped near the original site of Sandy Hook Elemenmore
A girl is seen through the window of a school bus which stopped near the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary to pick up students in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at the Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Vicky Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school childremore
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Vicky Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, take part in a moment of silence on the six month anniversary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. The digital display in front of the bus represents the number of shooting victims across the United States since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman mourns outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of more
A woman mourns outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Mourners dressed in green and white, the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe the six-momore
Mourners dressed in green and white, the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at the school, outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, a teacher killed in the December 14 shooting atmore
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, a teacher killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe a moment of silence during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Residents hold placards during a gathering outside the town hall to observe the six-month anniversary of thmore
Residents hold placards during a gathering outside the town hall to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A young resident holds a placard while observing the six month anniversary of the Newtown massacre outside more
A young resident holds a placard while observing the six month anniversary of the Newtown massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Ed Pray carries miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, tomore
Ed Pray carries miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, to the town hall where residents were gathering to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Gilles Rousseau, father of teacher and shooting victim Lauren Rousseau, speaks to residents gathered outsidmore
Gilles Rousseau, father of teacher and shooting victim Lauren Rousseau, speaks to residents gathered outside the town hall in Newtown during the six month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Carlee Soto (R) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school chilmore
Carlee Soto (R) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, embrace during the six-month anniversary of the massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The U.S. flag is flown at half staff during the six-month anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mmore
The U.S. flag is flown at half staff during the six-month anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flowers lay by the roadside leading to the entrance of the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary School dumore
Flowers lay by the roadside leading to the entrance of the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary School during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Gremore
Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Greene (L) and Allison Wyatt, three of 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, at the Newtown Village Cemetery in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, are left outside tmore
Miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, are left outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
