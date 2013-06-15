版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 15日 星期六 10:05 BJT

Newtown: Six months later

<p>A girl is seen through the window of a school bus which stopped near the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary to pick up students in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at the Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A girl is seen through the window of a school bus which stopped near the original site of Sandy Hook Elemenmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A girl is seen through the window of a school bus which stopped near the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary to pick up students in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at the Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 14
<p>Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Vicky Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, take part in a moment of silence on the six month anniversary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. The digital display in front of the bus represents the number of shooting victims across the United States since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Vicky Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school childremore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Vicky Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, take part in a moment of silence on the six month anniversary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. The digital display in front of the bus represents the number of shooting victims across the United States since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
2 / 14
<p>A woman mourns outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

A woman mourns outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A woman mourns outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
3 / 14
<p>Mourners dressed in green and white, the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at the school, outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Mourners dressed in green and white, the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe the six-momore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Mourners dressed in green and white, the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at the school, outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
4 / 14
<p>Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, a teacher killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe a moment of silence during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, a teacher killed in the December 14 shooting atmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, a teacher killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe a moment of silence during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
5 / 14
<p>Residents hold placards during a gathering outside the town hall to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Residents hold placards during a gathering outside the town hall to observe the six-month anniversary of thmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Residents hold placards during a gathering outside the town hall to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
6 / 14
<p>A young resident holds a placard while observing the six month anniversary of the Newtown massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

A young resident holds a placard while observing the six month anniversary of the Newtown massacre outside more

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

A young resident holds a placard while observing the six month anniversary of the Newtown massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
7 / 14
<p>Ed Pray carries miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, to the town hall where residents were gathering to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Ed Pray carries miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, tomore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Ed Pray carries miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, to the town hall where residents were gathering to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
8 / 14
<p>Gilles Rousseau, father of teacher and shooting victim Lauren Rousseau, speaks to residents gathered outside the town hall in Newtown during the six month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Gilles Rousseau, father of teacher and shooting victim Lauren Rousseau, speaks to residents gathered outsidmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Gilles Rousseau, father of teacher and shooting victim Lauren Rousseau, speaks to residents gathered outside the town hall in Newtown during the six month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
9 / 14
<p>Carlee Soto (R) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, embrace during the six-month anniversary of the massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Carlee Soto (R) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school chilmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Carlee Soto (R) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, embrace during the six-month anniversary of the massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
10 / 14
<p>The U.S. flag is flown at half staff during the six-month anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

The U.S. flag is flown at half staff during the six-month anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

The U.S. flag is flown at half staff during the six-month anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
11 / 14
<p>Flowers lay by the roadside leading to the entrance of the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary School during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Flowers lay by the roadside leading to the entrance of the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary School dumore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Flowers lay by the roadside leading to the entrance of the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary School during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
12 / 14
<p>Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Greene (L) and Allison Wyatt, three of 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, at the Newtown Village Cemetery in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Gremore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Greene (L) and Allison Wyatt, three of 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, at the Newtown Village Cemetery in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 14
<p>Miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, are left outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

Miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, are left outside tmore

2013年 6月 15日 星期六

Miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, are left outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Iran votes

Iran votes

下一个

Iran votes

Iran votes

Iranians go to the polls to pick a new president.

2013年 6月 15日
Iran votes

Iran votes

Iranians stream into polling stations in a hotly contested election.

2013年 6月 15日
Colorado wildfires

Colorado wildfires

The Black Forest blaze has prompted authorities to order more than 7,000 people from their homes.

2013年 6月 14日
Greek TV goes dark

Greek TV goes dark

Reactions in Athens after the Greek government switched the state broadcaster off the air in the middle of the night.

2013年 6月 14日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐