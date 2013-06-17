Inside the G8
President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne imore
President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anti-G8 protestors break through the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit in the Lough Erne Golf Resortmore
Anti-G8 protestors break through the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit in the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron walks toward his hosts arriving to the Lough Erne golf resort where more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron walks toward his hosts arriving to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf rmore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Obama reacts as the sun comes out as he works alongside Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron anmore
President Obama reacts as the sun comes out as he works alongside Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and students on a school project about the G8 summit during a visit to the Enniskillen Integrated Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, Monday, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/POOL
Demonstrators wear "Free Pussy Riot" balaclavas as they protest at the security fence surrounding the G8 Sumore
Demonstrators wear "Free Pussy Riot" balaclavas as they protest at the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
President Obama and his entourage walk the grounds of Lough Erne in Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTEmore
President Obama and his entourage walk the grounds of Lough Erne in Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the Lough Erne golf remore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A meeting of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership members at the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Emore
A meeting of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership members at the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a news conference with President Obama and European Union ofmore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a news conference with President Obama and European Union officials at the G8 summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the Gmore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the G8 Summit in Eniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper to the Lough Erne gomore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Obama arrives at the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Nmore
President Obama arrives at the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama, with his wife Michelle, waves at the Waterfront Hall where they both made a speech, in Belmore
President Obama, with his wife Michelle, waves at the Waterfront Hall where they both made a speech, in Belfast, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf rmore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint nemore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference in 10 Downing Street, central London, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
People dressed as the leaders of the G8 countries take part in a photocall to raise awareness about the glomore
People dressed as the leaders of the G8 countries take part in a photocall to raise awareness about the global hunger crisis in front of the Belfast City Hall, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a demonstration in Belfast, against the upcoming G8 summit more
A woman wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a demonstration in Belfast, against the upcoming G8 summit to be held near Enniskillen, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
