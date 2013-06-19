版本:
Assange's year at the embassy

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves from a window with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

2013年 6月 19日 星期三

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stands outside Ecuador's embassy, as he waits for Assange to appear on the the balcony, in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the balcony of Ecuador's Embassy as he makes a speech, in central London December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hold a vigil ahead of his appearance and speech at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, speaking during a teleconference from Ecuador's embassy in central London, is pictured on a screen during a news conference in Brussels November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal</p>

<p>Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>Extra police reinforcements arrive before a speech at the balcony (R) by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>A protester wearing a mask waits for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Protesters try to negotiate with police as they wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A protestor holds a poster of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange outside Ecuador's embassy in London August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Police deter a supporter of Julian Assange from the front of the Equador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Police officers stand on the steps of Ecuador's embassy as an Ecuadorean diplomatic car is seen parked outside in London August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

<p>A women walks past a barrier with Free Julian Assange posters opposite the Ecuadorian Embassy in London August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

<p>Australian journalist and documentary maker John Pilger speaks to members of the media after visiting Julian Assange in Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sits outside Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sit outside Ecuador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A police vehicle passes Ecuador's Embassy in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>Supporters of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange gather outside Ecuador's Embassy in central London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>A man walks past Ecuador's embassy in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>A police officer gestures outside Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>Members of the media gather outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

