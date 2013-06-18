版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 18日 星期二 23:40 BJT

Evicted from the workforce

<p>Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, talk amongst themselves at the factory in Sondika, 12 km (7 miles) from Bilbao, Spain, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, talk amongst themselves atmore

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, talk amongst themselves at the factory in Sondika, 12 km (7 miles) from Bilbao, Spain, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
1 / 12
<p>Toy dolls sit above graffiti reading "I don't fear death, I don't fear life, I don't fear the police force", at the Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, factory in Sondika May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Toy dolls sit above graffiti reading "I don't fear death, I don't fear life, I don't fear the police force"more

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Toy dolls sit above graffiti reading "I don't fear death, I don't fear life, I don't fear the police force", at the Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, factory in Sondika May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
2 / 12
<p>Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police durmore

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
3 / 12
<p>Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, face riot police following an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, face riot police followingmore

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, face riot police following an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
4 / 12
<p>Riot police break down a door to enter Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Riot police break down a door to enter Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, more

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Riot police break down a door to enter Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
5 / 12
<p>A demonstrator shows a picture of riot police leading out an occupying worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A demonstrator shows a picture of riot police leading out an occupying worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, dmore

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

A demonstrator shows a picture of riot police leading out an occupying worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
6 / 12
<p>Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police durmore

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
7 / 12
<p>Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, await an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. Graffiti on the wall reads, in Basque language: "No to eviction". REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, await an eviction order inmore

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, await an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. Graffiti on the wall reads, in Basque language: "No to eviction". REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
8 / 12
<p>A worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, places a religious icon on a gate while awaiting an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, places a religious icon omore

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

A worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, places a religious icon on a gate while awaiting an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
9 / 12
<p>Workers walk past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers walk past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the autmore

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

Workers walk past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
10 / 12
<p>A worker walks past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A worker walks past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the amore

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

A worker walks past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
11 / 12
<p>A worker (R) is comforted after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A worker (R) is comforted after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotmore

2013年 6月 18日 星期二

A worker (R) is comforted after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Protests in Turkey

Protests in Turkey

下一个

Protests in Turkey

Protests in Turkey

Images from the mass protests in Turkey.

2013年 6月 18日
Inside the G8

Inside the G8

Scenes from the G8 Summit in Northern Ireland.

2013年 6月 18日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 6月 15日
Syria's dangerous sky

Syria's dangerous sky

The United States is considering a no-fly zone in Syria, potentially its first direct intervention into the two-year-old civil war.

2013年 6月 15日

精选图集

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐