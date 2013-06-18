Evicted from the workforce
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, talk amongst themselves atmore
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, talk amongst themselves at the factory in Sondika, 12 km (7 miles) from Bilbao, Spain, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Toy dolls sit above graffiti reading "I don't fear death, I don't fear life, I don't fear the police force"more
Toy dolls sit above graffiti reading "I don't fear death, I don't fear life, I don't fear the police force", at the Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, factory in Sondika May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police durmore
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, face riot police followingmore
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, face riot police following an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Riot police break down a door to enter Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, more
Riot police break down a door to enter Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A demonstrator shows a picture of riot police leading out an occupying worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, dmore
A demonstrator shows a picture of riot police leading out an occupying worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police durmore
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, await an eviction order inmore
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, await an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. Graffiti on the wall reads, in Basque language: "No to eviction". REUTERS/Vincent West
A worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, places a religious icon omore
A worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, places a religious icon on a gate while awaiting an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Workers walk past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the autmore
Workers walk past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A worker walks past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the amore
A worker walks past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A worker (R) is comforted after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotmore
A worker (R) is comforted after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
下一个
Protests in Turkey
Images from the mass protests in Turkey.
Inside the G8
Scenes from the G8 Summit in Northern Ireland.
Syria's dangerous sky
The United States is considering a no-fly zone in Syria, potentially its first direct intervention into the two-year-old civil war.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.