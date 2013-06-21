版本:
Floods shut down Calgary

<p>A woman looks at an abandoned and partially submerged police car after flooding from the Bow River hit the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. The flooding Bow River shut down all of the centre of Calgary, Canada's oil capital, on Friday, and forced tens of thousands of residents to leave their soggy homes. Heavy rain also closed roads and brought down bridges elsewhere in the province of Alberta, but there were no reports of death or injuries. Many communities across southern Alberta are on mandatory evacuation orders because of severe flooding. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

A woman looks at an abandoned and partially submerged police car after flooding from the Bow River hit the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. The flooding Bow River shut down all of the centre of Calgary, Canada's oil capital, on Friday, and forced tens of thousands of residents to leave their soggy homes. Heavy rain also closed roads and brought down bridges elsewhere in the province of Alberta, but there were no reports of death or injuries. Many communities across southern Alberta are on mandatory evacuation orders because of severe flooding. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>Sunnyside residents check out the flooding on Memorial Drive from the rising waters of Bow River in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Sunnyside residents check out the flooding on Memorial Drive from the rising waters of Bow River in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Cars leave the flooding downtown core as residents were evacuated in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Cars leave the flooding downtown core as residents were evacuated in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Residents leave the flooding downtown core as new orders evacuating all of downtown were issued in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Residents leave the flooding downtown core as new orders evacuating all of downtown were issued in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Francois Gougeon trips and falls into floodwater while checking on his downtown store on High River's main street in Alberta province June 20, 2013. Gougeon was wet but otherwise uninjured. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Francois Gougeon trips and falls into floodwater while checking on his downtown store on High River's main street in Alberta province June 20, 2013. Gougeon was wet but otherwise uninjured. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

<p>Cars float in water covering a downtown street in High River, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cars float in water covering a downtown street in High River, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Residents are evacuated in a large truck from downtown High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Residents are evacuated in a large truck from downtown High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

<p>Two women are rescued from the flooding in a canoe in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Two women are rescued from the flooding in a canoe in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

<p>Residents carrying sandbags wade through floodwater in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Residents carrying sandbags wade through floodwater in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

<p>A man pushes his boat to rescue stranded residents in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

A man pushes his boat to rescue stranded residents in High River in Alberta province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

<p>Rains pours down as clouds cover the city of Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Rains pours down as clouds cover the city of Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A police car patrols in the flooded evacuated neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

A police car patrols in the flooded evacuated neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>Mike Bradfield and Debra evacuate their home in the neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Mike Bradfield and Debra evacuate their home in the neighborhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A couple looks on as floodwaters rise at a downtown street while evacuating during a mandatory evacuation in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A couple looks on as floodwaters rise at a downtown street while evacuating during a mandatory evacuation in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>Lance Shabatura takes a photo of the flooded Bow River and downtown in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Lance Shabatura takes a photo of the flooded Bow River and downtown in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>The Bow River rises as it receives more rain, flooding downtown Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

The Bow River rises as it receives more rain, flooding downtown Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A woman attempts to walk down a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A woman attempts to walk down a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>Cars leave the flooding downtown core as residents were evacuated in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Cars leave the flooding downtown core as residents were evacuated in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

<p>A truck sits abandoned and submerged on Memorial Drive after the Bow River flooded in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

A truck sits abandoned and submerged on Memorial Drive after the Bow River flooded in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

