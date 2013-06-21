Floods shut down Calgary

A woman looks at an abandoned and partially submerged police car after flooding from the Bow River hit the neighbourhood of Sunnyside in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. The flooding Bow River shut down all of the centre of Calgary, Canada's oil capital, on Friday, and forced tens of thousands of residents to leave their soggy homes. Heavy rain also closed roads and brought down bridges elsewhere in the province of Alberta, but there were no reports of death or injuries. Many communities across southern Alberta are on mandatory evacuation orders because of severe flooding. REUTERS/Todd Korol