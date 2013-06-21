Photos of the week
President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enmore
President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protestermore
A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in tmore
A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 201more
Protesters are attacked by police water cannon next to Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18,more
Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powellmore
Show co-host Giuliana Rancic (L), co-anchor of "E! News," holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatibmore
A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99more
An Iraqi woman kisses her husband, who was wounded in a car bomb attack, at a hospital in Najaf, 160 km (99 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Haider Alaa
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at thmore
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Junemore
Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean customs officers talk in front of a truck on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean towmore
North Korean customs officers talk in front of a truck on the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heartmore
Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Smore
People take part in a group yoga practice during the afternoon of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Comore
An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A man sunbathes as two men walk in a park during a warm day in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Frmore
A man sunbathes as two men walk in a park during a warm day in Brussels, Belgium, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTEmore
A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman crosses the street as riot police confront demonstrators during protests at Kizilay square in centrmore
A woman crosses the street as riot police confront demonstrators during protests at Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. The unrest, in which police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing protesters night after night in cities including Istanbul and Ankara, left four people dead and about 5,000 injured, according to the Turkish Medical Association. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between thmore
Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms (1.4 miles) area, the former Paris left bank expressway, along the Seine River which will offer gardens, cafe, culture and sport activities. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man takes a break as he sits with his dog on a scooter in Istanbul June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djuricamore
A man takes a break as he sits with his dog on a scooter in Istanbul June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester is silhouetted against a burning barricade in front of law enforcement troops (backs to camera)more
A protester is silhouetted against a burning barricade in front of law enforcement troops (backs to camera) during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
