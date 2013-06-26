版本:
Searching for Snowden

<p>Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), is seen during a news broadcast on a screen at a shopping mall in Hong Kong June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), is seen during a news broadcast on a screen at a shopping mall in Hong Kong June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>A television screens the image of Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A television screens the image of Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>People sit in a waiting room at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

People sit in a waiting room at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>People sleep on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

People sleep on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by Edward Snowden is seen on a plane destined for Cuba at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by Edward Snowden is seen on a plane destined for Cuba at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Two cars of the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow parked outside a terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Two cars of the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow parked outside a terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Journalists await passengers of a flight from Hong Kong while trying to ascertain whether Edward Snowden was aboard, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Journalists await passengers of a flight from Hong Kong while trying to ascertain whether Edward Snowden was aboard, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Planes are seen through a window at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Planes are seen through a window at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>A woman walks in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A woman walks in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Passengers line up to board a plane to Cuba at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Passengers line up to board a plane to Cuba at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>An Aeroflot passenger plane due to depart to Cuba parked at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

An Aeroflot passenger plane due to depart to Cuba parked at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Russian policemen outside the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nikolay Asmolovskiy</p>

Russian policemen outside the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nikolay Asmolovskiy

<p>Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A plane believed to carry Edward Snowden lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A plane believed to carry Edward Snowden lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>A passenger walks to an immigration counter after entering the restricted area of the departure hall at Hong Kong Airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A passenger walks to an immigration counter after entering the restricted area of the departure hall at Hong Kong Airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

