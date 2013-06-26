Searching for Snowden
Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), is seen during a news broadcast more
Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), is seen during a news broadcast on a screen at a shopping mall in Hong Kong June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A television screens the image of Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo more
A television screens the image of Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People sit in a waiting room at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People sit in a waiting room at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTEmore
A man studies a navigation board at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. Rmore
People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at more
A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People sleep on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tamore
People sleep on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by Edward Snowden is seen on a plane destined for Cuba at Mmore
An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by Edward Snowden is seen on a plane destined for Cuba at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong tryingmore
Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Two cars of the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow parked outside a terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Jumore
Two cars of the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow parked outside a terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Journalists await passengers of a flight from Hong Kong while trying to ascertain whether Edward Snowden wamore
Journalists await passengers of a flight from Hong Kong while trying to ascertain whether Edward Snowden was aboard, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Planes are seen through a window at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyevamore
Planes are seen through a window at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A woman walks in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A woman walks in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Passengers line up to board a plane to Cuba at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. more
Passengers line up to board a plane to Cuba at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An Aeroflot passenger plane due to depart to Cuba parked at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Jumore
An Aeroflot passenger plane due to depart to Cuba parked at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Russian policemen outside the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nikolay Asmolovskiymore
Russian policemen outside the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nikolay Asmolovskiy
Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong tryingmore
Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong tryingmore
Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A plane believed to carry Edward Snowden lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tamore
A plane believed to carry Edward Snowden lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A passenger walks to an immigration counter after entering the restricted area of the departure hall at Honmore
A passenger walks to an immigration counter after entering the restricted area of the departure hall at Hong Kong Airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
