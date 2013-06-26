Calgary cleans up
A mud-covered exercise bike sits outside a home as residents clean up after floods in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident shovels layers of mud flood debris in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Zookeeper Katie Hrynewich jokes for cameras while cleaning out an animal enclosure at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. The zoo was heavily damaged when flood waters from the Bow and Elbow Rivers spilled into the park. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Local residents show the results of cleaning up their homes following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident of Bowness clears his house of debris after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
City workers cleanup debris left over from the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cody Scott throws food away from a freezer trapped in a flooded basement in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Residents of Bowness rip apart the damaged partitions of their house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Residents clean out their personal belongings after their house was flooded in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Residents pose for a group photo while cleaning up flood damage in the Sunnyside neighborhood in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Workers look at the still flooded hippo display at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident rolls up a hose used to pump water out of their house in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A woman walks down a muddy street after it was flooded in Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A worker cleans flood debris off benches at the Calgary Zoo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident of Bowness rips apart a damaged partition of his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Stephanie Martin helps move cloths out of a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Members of the Calgary Police on horseback patrol one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
People clean damaged and destroyed belongings from their homes in one of the heavily flooded areas of Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A worker cleans blows debris left from flood waters at the Stampede Grounds in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A resident of Bowness loads a dump truck with garbage as he clears out his house after it was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Residents pump floodwater from their homes in Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Residents in the community of Bowness remove their belongings before the flood waters hit their house in Calgary, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
Elain Schmidt (R) and Stephanie Martin help move house articles from a flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Warren Cotes pumps water out of his flooded house in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Damaged belongings cleared from homes sits on the street following the severe flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Debris left from flood waters litters a downtown sidewalk in Calgary, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Susan Rigaux looks down a flooded street in the Elbow Park area of Calgary, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick
