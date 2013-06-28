版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 10:05 BJT

Protests flare in Brazil

<p>Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks and handcuffs protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Wednesday in new demonstrations calling for a crackdown on corruption and better public services, just a day after Congress ceded to some of the key demands galvanizing protests across the country. The poster on right reads, "This fight is mine and yours. Police - take off your uniforms and come to the streets". REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks and handcuffs protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederamore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks and handcuffs protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Wednesday in new demonstrations calling for a crackdown on corruption and better public services, just a day after Congress ceded to some of the key demands galvanizing protests across the country. The poster on right reads, "This fight is mine and yours. Police - take off your uniforms and come to the streets". REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
1 / 26
<p>Demonstrators throw stones at riot police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators throw stones at riot police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederatimore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Demonstrators throw stones at riot police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
2 / 26
<p>A bottle (top L) flies through the air as demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A bottle (top L) flies through the air as demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest near themore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

A bottle (top L) flies through the air as demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
3 / 26
<p>Riot policemen help to push a vehicle belonging to a local news media after it was attacked by demonstrators during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Riot policemen help to push a vehicle belonging to a local news media after it was attacked by demonstratormore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Riot policemen help to push a vehicle belonging to a local news media after it was attacked by demonstrators during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
4 / 26
<p>A vehicle is set on fire near riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A vehicle is set on fire near riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confedermore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

A vehicle is set on fire near riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
5 / 26
<p>Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with policemore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
6 / 26
<p>Demonstrators face off with policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. The placard reads, "Cup for who? FIFA leave." REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators face off with policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Demonstrators face off with policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. The placard reads, "Cup for who? FIFA leave." REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
7 / 26
<p>A demonstrator uses a slingshot to launch stones at policemen during protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A demonstrator uses a slingshot to launch stones at policemen during protest near the Estadio Castelao, whemore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

A demonstrator uses a slingshot to launch stones at policemen during protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
8 / 26
<p>Demonstrators protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spaimore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Demonstrators protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
9 / 26
<p>Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizontemore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
10 / 26
<p>A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
11 / 26
<p>A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
12 / 26
<p>Demonstrators participate in a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Demonstrators participate in a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Demonstrators participate in a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
13 / 26
<p>Riot police fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizontmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Riot police fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

Close
14 / 26
<p>Riot police on horseback patrol past a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police on horseback patrol past a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Riot police on horseback patrol past a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

Close
15 / 26
<p>Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizontemore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
16 / 26
<p>A police officer talks to a demonstrator during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A police officer talks to a demonstrator during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

A police officer talks to a demonstrator during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
17 / 26
<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
18 / 26
<p>A demonstrator is detained by policemen during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A demonstrator is detained by policemen during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

A demonstrator is detained by policemen during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
19 / 26
<p>Riot police watch over detained demonstrators near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. The graffiti on the wall reads "Go out, FIFA". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Riot police watch over detained demonstrators near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Riot police watch over detained demonstrators near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. The graffiti on the wall reads "Go out, FIFA". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
20 / 26
<p>Riot police on horseback watch demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police on horseback watch demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Riot police on horseback watch demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

Close
21 / 26
<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26,more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

Close
22 / 26
<p>Motorcycles burnt by demonstrators are pictured near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Motorcycles burnt by demonstrators are pictured near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Bmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Motorcycles burnt by demonstrators are pictured near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
23 / 26
<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26,more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

Close
24 / 26
<p>A policeman is seen near a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

A policeman is seen near a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 2more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

A policeman is seen near a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

Close
25 / 26
<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26,more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro

Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

下一个

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

2013年 7月 8日
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

From border security to migrant workers, a look at the many facets of the immigration debate.

2013年 6月 28日
U.S. employer held captive in China factory

U.S. employer held captive in China factory

Chip Starnes, president of the Florida-based Specialty Medical Supplies, is being held captive by about 100 workers in a Beijing factory over a pay dispute.

2013年 6月 27日
Searching for Snowden

Searching for Snowden

The whereabouts of Edward Snowden remain mysterious.

2013年 6月 27日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐