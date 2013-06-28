Protests flare in Brazil

Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks and handcuffs protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Wednesday in new demonstrations calling for a crackdown on corruption and better public services, just a day after Congress ceded to some of the key demands galvanizing protests across the country. The poster on right reads, "This fight is mine and yours. Police - take off your uniforms and come to the streets". REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro