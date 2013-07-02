Obama in Africa

First lady Michelle Obama (R) hugs Miriam Kgokane, 10, after participating in a virtual discussion event with youths at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Johannesburg June 29, 2013. The first lady was joined by teenagers from across South Africa as well as U.S. students virtually, at the event organized in conjunction with MTV Base, an African youth and music TV channel, and Google Plus. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya