Photos of the week
A student is hit by a jet of water sprayed by riot police during a protest against the government to demandmore
A student is hit by a jet of water sprayed by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system, in Santiago June 26, 2013. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez (L), 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their onmore
Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez (L), 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children play by an information board at a house former President Nelson Mandela stayed in during the 1940smore
Children play by an information board at a house former President Nelson Mandela stayed in during the 1940s, in Johannesburg's Alexandra township June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Algae is pictured on the shoulders of a swimmer along the seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, Junmore
Algae is pictured on the shoulders of a swimmer along the seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flightmore
A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, California June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that creates flying radio-controlled planes, designed in the form of people, characters and objects, for commercial and promotional uses. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Innmore
Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Gay marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag in anticipation of U.S. Supreme Court rulings in the more
Gay marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag in anticipation of U.S. Supreme Court rulings in the cases against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8 and the 1996 federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), outside the court building in Washington, June 24, 2013. Picture taken with fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June 26more
A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Customers use masks to aid breathing as teargas used by riot police to disperse protesters entered inside amore
Customers use masks to aid breathing as teargas used by riot police to disperse protesters entered inside a restaurant near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Dakar resident Malick Faye stands on a ledge overlooking buildings in Dakar, Senegal, June 21, 2013. REUTEmore
Dakar resident Malick Faye stands on a ledge overlooking buildings in Dakar, Senegal, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Wimbledon Tennis Championships logo, printed on rain covers, is seen reflected in raindrops on a windowmore
The Wimbledon Tennis Championships logo, printed on rain covers, is seen reflected in raindrops on a window at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. Photograph rotated through 180 degrees. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gophers line the city sidewalks after their homes were flooded in the East Village area of Calgary, Albertamore
Gophers line the city sidewalks after their homes were flooded in the East Village area of Calgary, Alberta June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Diana Smith, crime scene technician for the Sanford Police Department, shows the jury a bag of Skittles, whmore
Diana Smith, crime scene technician for the Sanford Police Department, shows the jury a bag of Skittles, which was collected as evidence at the crime scene, during George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion instamore
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. The artwork, commissioned by the Barbican Gallery, uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is led out of the North Attleborough police station after bemore
New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is led out of the North Attleborough police station after being arrested June 26, 2013. Hernandez, a 23-year-old rising football star with the New England Patriots, was arrested by police in a murder investigation and fired by the team on Wednesday, another blot on the National Football League's tightly protected image. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Indian army personnel help stranded people cross a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state omore
Indian army personnel help stranded people cross a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by more
Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City June 17, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities. Some, organised by the United Nations, offer sports, art and dance classes. Others, laid on by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, include fun and games, while seeking to reinforce religious values and awareness of the conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Dustin Brown of Germany drops his racket during his men's singles tennis match against Lleyton Hewitt of Aumore
Dustin Brown of Germany drops his racket during his men's singles tennis match against Lleyton Hewitt of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on thmore
A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on the television screen in the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
The largest full moon of 2013, a "super moon" scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises over the Tienmore
The largest full moon of 2013, a "super moon" scientifically known as a "perigee moon", rises over the Tien Shan mountains and the monument to 18th century military commander Nauryzbai Batyr near the town of Kaskelen, some 23 km (14 miles) west of Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
