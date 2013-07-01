版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 2日 星期二 04:50 BJT

Arizona firefighter tragedy

<p>Retired firefighter Roger (did not provide his last name), reacts after placing a sign (R) outside Fire Station No. 1 in Prescott, Arizona June 30, 2013. A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire stoked by record heat and high winds, marking the greatest loss of life among firefighters from a single U.S. Wildland blaze in 80 years. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Retired firefighter Roger (did not provide his last name), reacts after placing a sign (R) outside Fire Stamore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Retired firefighter Roger (did not provide his last name), reacts after placing a sign (R) outside Fire Station No. 1 in Prescott, Arizona June 30, 2013. A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire stoked by record heat and high winds, marking the greatest loss of life among firefighters from a single U.S. Wildland blaze in 80 years. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 8
<p>Toni Tennille cries as she listens to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Toni Tennille cries as she listens to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescotmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Toni Tennille cries as she listens to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 8
<p>Two men embrace before a statement by Arizona Governor Jan Brewer at a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Two men embrace before a statement by Arizona Governor Jan Brewer at a news conference at Prescott High Schmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Two men embrace before a statement by Arizona Governor Jan Brewer at a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
3 / 8
<p>A woman listens as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman listens as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Pmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

A woman listens as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 8
<p>Law enforcement officers listen as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (not pictured) speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Law enforcement officers listen as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (not pictured) speaks during a news conferenmore

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Law enforcement officers listen as Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (not pictured) speaks during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 8
<p>A couple cry as they listen to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott , Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A couple cry as they listen to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High more

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

A couple cry as they listen to Arizona Governor Jan Brewer speak during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott , Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 8
<p>Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (L) wipes a tear from her eye during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott , Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (L) wipes a tear from her eye during a news conference at Prescott High School more

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer (L) wipes a tear from her eye during a news conference at Prescott High School in Prescott , Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 8
<p>A tribute message for firefighters is displayed on the windows of a coffee shop in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A tribute message for firefighters is displayed on the windows of a coffee shop in Prescott, Arizona July 1more

2013年 7月 2日 星期二

A tribute message for firefighters is displayed on the windows of a coffee shop in Prescott, Arizona July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Patrolling Croatia's border

Patrolling Croatia's border

下一个

Patrolling Croatia's border

Patrolling Croatia's border

Croatia became the European Union's 28th member on July 1 and its roughly 1,400 km of land border with non-EU neighbors Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro will...

2013年 7月 2日
Protesters storm Brotherhood HQ

Protesters storm Brotherhood HQ

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi ransacked the headquarters of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood party.

2013年 7月 2日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 6月 29日
Egypt on edge

Egypt on edge

Egypt is tense ahead of mass rallies aimed at forcing the president to quit.

2013年 6月 29日

精选图集

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐