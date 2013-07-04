Egypt's army ousts Mursi
A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
An army soldier asks a supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take his protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih
Army soldiers take their positions on a bridge which leads to the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, where members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Muhammad Mursi are at, in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
An army soldier keeps guard in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the military keep guard on a road leading to the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, where supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi are camping at, in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Army soldiers ask a female supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take her protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih
Army soldiers keep guard in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An army soldier asks a supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take his protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih
Army soldiers stand guard near a supporter of ousted President Mohamed Mursi at Cairo University in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih
Army soldiers take their positions in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A soldier carries barbed wire fencing near army soldiers taking positions in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters watch a speech by him on TV at a cafe at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A supporter of President Mohamed Mursi waves with his flag to a military helicopter passing over during a protest to counter anti-Mursi protests elsewhere in Alexandria, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
