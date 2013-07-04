版本:
中国

Egypt's army ousts Mursi

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
1 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Close
2 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

An army soldier asks a supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take his protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

An army soldier asks a supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take his protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Army soldiers take their positions on a bridge which leads to the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, where members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Muhammad Mursi are at, in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Army soldiers take their positions on a bridge which leads to the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, where members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Muhammad Mursi are at, in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
4 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

An army soldier keeps guard in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

An army soldier keeps guard in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Members of the military keep guard on a road leading to the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, where supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi are camping at, in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Members of the military keep guard on a road leading to the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, where supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi are camping at, in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Army soldiers ask a female supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take her protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Army soldiers ask a female supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take her protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

Close
7 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Army soldiers keep guard in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Army soldiers keep guard in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

An army soldier asks a supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take his protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

An army soldier asks a supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take his protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

Close
9 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Army soldiers stand guard near a supporter of ousted President Mohamed Mursi at Cairo University in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Army soldiers stand guard near a supporter of ousted President Mohamed Mursi at Cairo University in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih

Close
10 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Army soldiers take their positions in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Army soldiers take their positions in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A soldier carries barbed wire fencing near army soldiers taking positions in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A soldier carries barbed wire fencing near army soldiers taking positions in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
13 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters watch a speech by him on TV at a cafe at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Anti-President Mohamed Mursi protesters watch a speech by him on TV at a cafe at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
14 / 15
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A supporter of President Mohamed Mursi waves with his flag to a military helicopter passing over during a protest to counter anti-Mursi protests elsewhere in Alexandria, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A supporter of President Mohamed Mursi waves with his flag to a military helicopter passing over during a protest to counter anti-Mursi protests elsewhere in Alexandria, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
15 / 15

Egypt's army ousts Mursi

Egypt's army ousts Mursi 分享
重新播放
下一个

Mourning Arizona's firefighters

Mourning Arizona's firefighters
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »