Tour de France highlights
Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Alpe d'Huez mountamore
Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Alpe d'Huez mountain behind team mate Richie Porte of Australia during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pool
Russian cycling fans pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5kmmore
Russian cycling fans pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Autralian cycling fans from Sydney pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain durimore
Autralian cycling fans from Sydney pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (C) of Britain climbs behind Movistar temore
Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (C) of Britain climbs behind Movistar team rider Nairo Alexander Quintana (L) of Colombia the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Manmore
The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela before the start of the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australian cycling fans from Melbourne pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain more
Australian cycling fans from Melbourne pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Team Saxo-Tinkoff rider Roman Kreuziger of the Czech Republic cycles during the 32km individual time-trial more
Team Saxo-Tinkoff rider Roman Kreuziger of the Czech Republic cycles during the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles among a group of ridermore
Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles among a group of riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A spectator cheer as race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cyclesmore
A spectator cheer as race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles to win the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles to win the 32km indimore
Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles to win the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles past spectators to wmore
Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles past spectators to win the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
German cycling fan Didi Senft dressed in devil attends the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de Framore
German cycling fan Didi Senft dressed in devil attends the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles during the 168 km simore
Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles during the 168 km sixteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Vaison-La-Romaine to Gap July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cycling fans Thomas and Sjoerd from the Haag in the Netherlands pose during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage ofmore
Cycling fans Thomas and Sjoerd from the Haag in the Netherlands pose during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Cycling fans Laetitia and Franck wave to riders from a window of their house decorated with a tandem bike dmore
Cycling fans Laetitia and Franck wave to riders from a window of their house decorated with a tandem bike during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain poses as he prepares for a traininmore
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain poses as he prepares for a training session during the second rest day of the centenary Tour de France cycling race in Orange July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Mont Ventoux during themore
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Mont Ventoux during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool
The pack of riders cycle during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race fmore
The pack of riders cycle during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (R) of Britain cycles to win the 242.5 km fifmore
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (R) of Britain cycles to win the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
The pack of riders cycles during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race more
The pack of riders cycles during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles through the streets of Lyon during the 191 km fourteenth stage of the centenary Tmore
The pack of riders cycles through the streets of Lyon during the 191 km fourteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Pourcain-Sur-Sioule to Lyon, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The pack of riders makes its way past Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devmore
The pack of riders makes its way past Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Europcar team rider Yukiya Arashiro of Japan recovers after a crash in the last 3km of the twelfth 218km stmore
Europcar team rider Yukiya Arashiro of Japan recovers after a crash in the last 3km of the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Guyot/Pool
Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), jumps as the pack of riders cyclemore
Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), jumps as the pack of riders cycles during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A spectator dressed in the colours of the Union Flag reacts next to an inflatable doll with the mask of Teamore
A spectator dressed in the colours of the Union Flag reacts next to an inflatable doll with the mask of Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (L) as the pack of riders cycles on its way during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
(L-R) Lotto-Belisol team rider Andre Greipel of Germany, Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish more
(L-R) Lotto-Belisol team rider Andre Greipel of Germany, Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain and Argos-Shimano team rider Marcel Kittel of Germany sprint to the finish of the 197 km tenth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Gildas-des-Bois to Saint-Malo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Spectators eat a picnic lunch as best climber jersey holder Europcar team rider Pierre Rolland of France (Lmore
Spectators eat a picnic lunch as best climber jersey holder Europcar team rider Pierre Rolland of France (L) leads a break away as he climbs the Val Louron-Azet pass during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (R) cycles in front of the pamore
Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (R) cycles in front of the pack during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (C) cycles in the pack duringmore
Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (C) cycles in the pack during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Casmore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles past a vineyard during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France fromore
The pack of riders cycles past a vineyard during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles on its way past the Gorges de Saint-Georges during the 195 km eight stage of the more
The pack of riders cycles on its way past the Gorges de Saint-Georges during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France frommore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France frommore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cyclmore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Fans picnic as the pack of riders led by Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans (R) of Australia cycles omore
Fans picnic as the pack of riders led by Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans (R) of Australia cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Young fans encourage a group of riders who cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenamore
Young fans encourage a group of riders who cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader yellow jersey holder Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans of Australia cycles past Sisters more
Race leader yellow jersey holder Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans of Australia cycles past Sisters of the Consolation congregation during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Lotto-Belisol team riders cycles on the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage more
Lotto-Belisol team riders cycles on the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage of the centenary Tour de France in Nice July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
FDJ.FR team riders cycleson the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage of the cmore
FDJ.FR team riders cycleson the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage of the centenary Tour de France in Nice July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An aerial view shows the pack of riders as they cycle along the coast during the 145,5 km third stage of thmore
An aerial view shows the pack of riders as they cycle along the coast during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/Pool
Publicity vehicles from the Tour de France caravan make their way during the 145,5 km third stage of the cemore
Publicity vehicles from the Tour de France caravan make their way during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders exists a tunnel as it cycles on its way during the 156 km second stage of the centenary more
The pack of riders exists a tunnel as it cycles on its way during the 156 km second stage of the centenary Tour de France from Bastia to Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Aerial view as the pack makes its way past fields during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de Frmore
Aerial view as the pack makes its way past fields during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Pochard Casabianca/Pool
Fans cheer as the pack of riders cycles past a field on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenmore
Fans cheer as the pack of riders cycles past a field on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A fan cheers the pack of riders as it cycles on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tourmore
A fan cheers the pack of riders as it cycles on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fans dressed in costumes cheer on the pack of riders as it cycles during the 213 km first stage of the centmore
Fans dressed in costumes cheer on the pack of riders as it cycles during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans encourage the pack of riders as it cycles along the coast during the 213 km first stage of the centenamore
Fans encourage the pack of riders as it cycles along the coast during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers before the finish imore
Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers before the finish in the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Tony Martin of Germany sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers bemore
Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Tony Martin of Germany sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers before the finish of the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
下一个
Death Valley's Ultramarathon
The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can...
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
NBA Finals
The Miami Heat repeated as NBA champions with a 95-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
French Open highlights
Our top images from the French Open.
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.