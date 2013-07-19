版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 19日 星期五 21:20 BJT

Tour de France highlights

<p>Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Alpe d'Huez mountain behind team mate Richie Porte of Australia during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Alpe d'Huez mountamore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Alpe d'Huez mountain behind team mate Richie Porte of Australia during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Close
1 / 50
<p>Russian cycling fans pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Russian cycling fans pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5kmmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian cycling fans pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
2 / 50
<p>Autralian cycling fans from Sydney pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Autralian cycling fans from Sydney pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain durimore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Autralian cycling fans from Sydney pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
3 / 50
<p>Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (C) of Britain climbs behind Movistar team rider Nairo Alexander Quintana (L) of Colombia the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (C) of Britain climbs behind Movistar temore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (C) of Britain climbs behind Movistar team rider Nairo Alexander Quintana (L) of Colombia the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 50
<p>The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela before the start of the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Manmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela before the start of the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 50
<p>Australian cycling fans from Melbourne pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Australian cycling fans from Melbourne pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain more

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Australian cycling fans from Melbourne pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
6 / 50
<p>Team Saxo-Tinkoff rider Roman Kreuziger of the Czech Republic cycles during the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Team Saxo-Tinkoff rider Roman Kreuziger of the Czech Republic cycles during the 32km individual time-trial more

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Team Saxo-Tinkoff rider Roman Kreuziger of the Czech Republic cycles during the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
7 / 50
<p>Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles among a group of riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles among a group of ridermore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles among a group of riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
8 / 50
<p>A spectator cheer as race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles to win the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

A spectator cheer as race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cyclesmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A spectator cheer as race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles to win the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
9 / 50
<p>Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles to win the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles to win the 32km indimore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles to win the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
10 / 50
<p>Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles past spectators to win the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles past spectators to wmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles past spectators to win the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
11 / 50
<p>German cycling fan Didi Senft dressed in devil attends the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

German cycling fan Didi Senft dressed in devil attends the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de Framore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

German cycling fan Didi Senft dressed in devil attends the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
12 / 50
<p>Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles during the 168 km sixteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Vaison-La-Romaine to Gap July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles during the 168 km simore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles during the 168 km sixteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Vaison-La-Romaine to Gap July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
13 / 50
<p>Cycling fans Thomas and Sjoerd from the Haag in the Netherlands pose during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Cycling fans Thomas and Sjoerd from the Haag in the Netherlands pose during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage ofmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Cycling fans Thomas and Sjoerd from the Haag in the Netherlands pose during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
14 / 50
<p>Cycling fans Laetitia and Franck wave to riders from a window of their house decorated with a tandem bike during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Cycling fans Laetitia and Franck wave to riders from a window of their house decorated with a tandem bike dmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Cycling fans Laetitia and Franck wave to riders from a window of their house decorated with a tandem bike during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
15 / 50
<p>Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain poses as he prepares for a training session during the second rest day of the centenary Tour de France cycling race in Orange July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain poses as he prepares for a traininmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain poses as he prepares for a training session during the second rest day of the centenary Tour de France cycling race in Orange July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
16 / 50
<p>Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Mont Ventoux during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool</p>

Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Mont Ventoux during themore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Mont Ventoux during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool

Close
17 / 50
<p>The pack of riders cycle during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders cycle during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race fmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders cycle during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
18 / 50
<p>Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (R) of Britain cycles to win the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool</p>

Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (R) of Britain cycles to win the 242.5 km fifmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (R) of Britain cycles to win the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool

Close
19 / 50
<p>The pack of riders cycles during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders cycles during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race more

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders cycles during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
20 / 50
<p>The pack of riders cycles through the streets of Lyon during the 191 km fourteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Pourcain-Sur-Sioule to Lyon, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

The pack of riders cycles through the streets of Lyon during the 191 km fourteenth stage of the centenary Tmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders cycles through the streets of Lyon during the 191 km fourteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Pourcain-Sur-Sioule to Lyon, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
21 / 50
<p>The pack of riders makes its way past Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders makes its way past Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders makes its way past Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
22 / 50
<p>Europcar team rider Yukiya Arashiro of Japan recovers after a crash in the last 3km of the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Guyot/Pool</p>

Europcar team rider Yukiya Arashiro of Japan recovers after a crash in the last 3km of the twelfth 218km stmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Europcar team rider Yukiya Arashiro of Japan recovers after a crash in the last 3km of the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Guyot/Pool

Close
23 / 50
<p>Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), jumps as the pack of riders cycles during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), jumps as the pack of riders cyclemore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), jumps as the pack of riders cycles during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
24 / 50
<p>A spectator dressed in the colours of the Union Flag reacts next to an inflatable doll with the mask of Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (L) as the pack of riders cycles on its way during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A spectator dressed in the colours of the Union Flag reacts next to an inflatable doll with the mask of Teamore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A spectator dressed in the colours of the Union Flag reacts next to an inflatable doll with the mask of Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (L) as the pack of riders cycles on its way during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
25 / 50
<p>(L-R) Lotto-Belisol team rider Andre Greipel of Germany, Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain and Argos-Shimano team rider Marcel Kittel of Germany sprint to the finish of the 197 km tenth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Gildas-des-Bois to Saint-Malo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

(L-R) Lotto-Belisol team rider Andre Greipel of Germany, Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish more

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

(L-R) Lotto-Belisol team rider Andre Greipel of Germany, Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain and Argos-Shimano team rider Marcel Kittel of Germany sprint to the finish of the 197 km tenth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Gildas-des-Bois to Saint-Malo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
26 / 50
<p>Spectators eat a picnic lunch as best climber jersey holder Europcar team rider Pierre Rolland of France (L) leads a break away as he climbs the Val Louron-Azet pass during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Spectators eat a picnic lunch as best climber jersey holder Europcar team rider Pierre Rolland of France (Lmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Spectators eat a picnic lunch as best climber jersey holder Europcar team rider Pierre Rolland of France (L) leads a break away as he climbs the Val Louron-Azet pass during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
27 / 50
<p>Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (R) cycles in front of the pack during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (R) cycles in front of the pamore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (R) cycles in front of the pack during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
28 / 50
<p>Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (C) cycles in the pack during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (C) cycles in the pack duringmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (C) cycles in the pack during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
29 / 50
<p>The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Casmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
30 / 50
<p>The pack of riders cycles past a vineyard during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders cycles past a vineyard during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France fromore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders cycles past a vineyard during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
31 / 50
<p>The pack of riders cycles on its way past the Gorges de Saint-Georges during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders cycles on its way past the Gorges de Saint-Georges during the 195 km eight stage of the more

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders cycles on its way past the Gorges de Saint-Georges during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
32 / 50
<p>The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France frommore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
33 / 50
<p>The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France frommore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
34 / 50
<p>The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cyclmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
35 / 50
<p>Fans picnic as the pack of riders led by Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans (R) of Australia cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Fans picnic as the pack of riders led by Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans (R) of Australia cycles omore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Fans picnic as the pack of riders led by Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans (R) of Australia cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
36 / 50
<p>Young fans encourage a group of riders who cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Young fans encourage a group of riders who cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenamore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Young fans encourage a group of riders who cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
37 / 50
<p>Race leader yellow jersey holder Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans of Australia cycles past Sisters of the Consolation congregation during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Race leader yellow jersey holder Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans of Australia cycles past Sisters more

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Race leader yellow jersey holder Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans of Australia cycles past Sisters of the Consolation congregation during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
38 / 50
<p>Lotto-Belisol team riders cycles on the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage of the centenary Tour de France in Nice July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Lotto-Belisol team riders cycles on the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage more

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Lotto-Belisol team riders cycles on the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage of the centenary Tour de France in Nice July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
39 / 50
<p>FDJ.FR team riders cycleson the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage of the centenary Tour de France in Nice July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

FDJ.FR team riders cycleson the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage of the cmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

FDJ.FR team riders cycleson the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage of the centenary Tour de France in Nice July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
40 / 50
<p>An aerial view shows the pack of riders as they cycle along the coast during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/Pool</p>

An aerial view shows the pack of riders as they cycle along the coast during the 145,5 km third stage of thmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

An aerial view shows the pack of riders as they cycle along the coast during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/Pool

Close
41 / 50
<p>Publicity vehicles from the Tour de France caravan make their way during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Publicity vehicles from the Tour de France caravan make their way during the 145,5 km third stage of the cemore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Publicity vehicles from the Tour de France caravan make their way during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
42 / 50
<p>The pack of riders exists a tunnel as it cycles on its way during the 156 km second stage of the centenary Tour de France from Bastia to Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

The pack of riders exists a tunnel as it cycles on its way during the 156 km second stage of the centenary more

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders exists a tunnel as it cycles on its way during the 156 km second stage of the centenary Tour de France from Bastia to Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
43 / 50
<p>Aerial view as the pack makes its way past fields during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Pochard Casabianca/Pool</p>

Aerial view as the pack makes its way past fields during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de Frmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Aerial view as the pack makes its way past fields during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Pochard Casabianca/Pool

Close
44 / 50
<p>Fans cheer as the pack of riders cycles past a field on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Fans cheer as the pack of riders cycles past a field on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Fans cheer as the pack of riders cycles past a field on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
45 / 50
<p>A fan cheers the pack of riders as it cycles on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A fan cheers the pack of riders as it cycles on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tourmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A fan cheers the pack of riders as it cycles on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
46 / 50
<p>Fans dressed in costumes cheer on the pack of riders as it cycles during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Fans dressed in costumes cheer on the pack of riders as it cycles during the 213 km first stage of the centmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Fans dressed in costumes cheer on the pack of riders as it cycles during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
47 / 50
<p>Fans encourage the pack of riders as it cycles along the coast during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Fans encourage the pack of riders as it cycles along the coast during the 213 km first stage of the centenamore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Fans encourage the pack of riders as it cycles along the coast during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
48 / 50
<p>Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers before the finish in the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers before the finish imore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers before the finish in the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
49 / 50
<p>Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Tony Martin of Germany sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers before the finish of the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Tony Martin of Germany sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers bemore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Tony Martin of Germany sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers before the finish of the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
50 / 50
重播
下一图片集
Death Valley's Ultramarathon

Death Valley's Ultramarathon

下一个

Death Valley's Ultramarathon

Death Valley's Ultramarathon

The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can...

2013年 7月 16日
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

2013年 7月 8日
NBA Finals

NBA Finals

The Miami Heat repeated as NBA champions with a 95-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

2013年 6月 21日
French Open highlights

French Open highlights

Our top images from the French Open.

2013年 6月 8日

精选图集

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐