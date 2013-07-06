版本:
Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

<p>Protesters, who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, demonstrate near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Protesters, who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, demonstrate near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Protesters who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at pro-Mursi supporters near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Protesters who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at pro-Mursi supporters near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 7月 6日

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (back) clash with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (back) clash with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>An anti-Mursi protester receives medical attention during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 7月 6日

An anti-Mursi protester receives medical attention during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with anti-Mursi supporters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with anti-Mursi supporters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

2013年 7月 6日

A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi hold an expended tear gas canister as they gather outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi hold an expended tear gas canister as they gather outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Army soldiers take their positions on a bridge which leads to Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Army soldiers take their positions on a bridge which leads to Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

<p>Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, near the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is being held, in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, near the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is being held, in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

<p>Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up their bloodied hands during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up their bloodied hands during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

<p>Security forces watch over protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Security forces watch over protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

<p>A protester, who is against former President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a copy of the Koran and a cross during a rally at Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2013年 7月 6日

A protester, who is against former President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a copy of the Koran and a cross during a rally at Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A supporter of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts during a protest near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

2013年 7月 6日

A supporter of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts during a protest near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Protesters supporting ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi speak to a member of a security force standing guard near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Protesters supporting ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi speak to a member of a security force standing guard near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and clash with riot police during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's prosecutor ordered the arrest of the Muslim Brotherhood's leader on Thursday, widening a crackdown against the Islamist movement after the army ousted the country's first democratically elected president Mursi. But Adli Mansour used his inauguration to hold out an olive branch to the Brotherhood. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and clash with riot police during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's prosecutor ordered the arrest of the Muslim Brotherhood's leader on Thursday, widening a crackdown against the Islamist movement after the army ousted the country's first democratically elected president Mursi. But Adli Mansour used his inauguration to hold out an olive branch to the Brotherhood. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of Egypt's Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. The sign reads, "Void, Not to demolish the legitimacy". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of Egypt's Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. The sign reads, "Void, Not to demolish the legitimacy". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's new head of state Adli Mansour said the Muslim Brotherhood were part of the people and were welcome to help "build the nation" a day after the military overthrew president Mursi, the website of the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's new head of state Adli Mansour said the Muslim Brotherhood were part of the people and were welcome to help "build the nation" a day after the military overthrew president Mursi, the website of the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, gesture in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, gesture in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters celebrate in Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Anti-Mursi protesters celebrate in Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>An anti-Mursi protester dances as people celebrate near Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

2013年 7月 6日

An anti-Mursi protester dances as people celebrate near Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi, holding his picture, react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi, holding his picture, react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

2013年 7月 6日

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

