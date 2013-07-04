版本:
中国

Off-duty rebels

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
1 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army member waters plants in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army member waters plants in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
2 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
3 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
4 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Members of the Free Syrian Army chant and dance near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Members of the Free Syrian Army chant and dance near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
5 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters play table-tennis during a break in Deraa March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters play table-tennis during a break in Deraa March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah

Close
6 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas pray in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas pray in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
7 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A member of the Free Syrian Army combs his hair in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A member of the Free Syrian Army combs his hair in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
8 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A member of the Free Syrian Army plays darts on a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A member of the Free Syrian Army plays darts on a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
9 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

An injured Free Syrian Army fighter (R) chats with a fellow member as they rest at the frontline near Shwayhna Mountain, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are positioned, in Aleppo June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

An injured Free Syrian Army fighter (R) chats with a fellow member as they rest at the frontline near Shwayhna Mountain, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are positioned, in Aleppo June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
10 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Free Syrian Army members have a meal together near Nairab military airport, in Aleppo June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Free Syrian Army members have a meal together near Nairab military airport, in Aleppo June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
11 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter shaves his beard inside a building squatted by the fighters in the center of Aleppo city, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter shaves his beard inside a building squatted by the fighters in the center of Aleppo city, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
12 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas eat in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas eat in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
13 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Members of the Free Syrian Army chant as one of them plays the guitar near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Members of the Free Syrian Army chant as one of them plays the guitar near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
14 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army member prepares coffee in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army member prepares coffee in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
16 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
17 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters watch TV in a building in Seif Dawla Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters watch TV in a building in Seif Dawla Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
18 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa in the old city of Aleppo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa in the old city of Aleppo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
19 / 20
2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 7月 5日 星期五

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 20

Off-duty rebels

Off-duty rebels 分享
重新播放
下一个

Egypt's army ousts Mursi

Egypt's army ousts Mursi
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »