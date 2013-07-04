Off-duty rebels
A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army member waters plants in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army member waters plants in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Members of the Free Syrian Army chant and dance near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Members of the Free Syrian Army chant and dance near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters play table-tennis during a break in Deraa March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah
Free Syrian Army fighters play table-tennis during a break in Deraa March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah
Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas pray in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas pray in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army combs his hair in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army combs his hair in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army plays darts on a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A member of the Free Syrian Army plays darts on a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An injured Free Syrian Army fighter (R) chats with a fellow member as they rest at the frontline near Shwayhna Mountain, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are positioned, in Aleppo June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An injured Free Syrian Army fighter (R) chats with a fellow member as they rest at the frontline near Shwayhna Mountain, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are positioned, in Aleppo June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army members have a meal together near Nairab military airport, in Aleppo June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army members have a meal together near Nairab military airport, in Aleppo June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter shaves his beard inside a building squatted by the fighters in the center of Aleppo city, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter shaves his beard inside a building squatted by the fighters in the center of Aleppo city, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas eat in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas eat in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Members of the Free Syrian Army chant as one of them plays the guitar near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Members of the Free Syrian Army chant as one of them plays the guitar near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army member prepares coffee in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army member prepares coffee in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters watch TV in a building in Seif Dawla Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Free Syrian Army fighters watch TV in a building in Seif Dawla Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa in the old city of Aleppo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa in the old city of Aleppo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic