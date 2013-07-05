The overthrow of Mursi
Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans as they wait in Tahrir square ahead of Presmore
Protesters chant anti-Mursi and anti-Muslim Brotherhood slogans as they wait in Tahrir square ahead of President Mohamed Mursi's public address, in Cairo June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans durmore
Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria,more
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters clash in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A scene of the aftermath of a fire that was set in the headquarters of the Freedom and Justice Party by antmore
A scene of the aftermath of a fire that was set in the headquarters of the Freedom and Justice Party by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes between them and supporters of Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attack the national headquarters of the Muslim Brothermore
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attack the national headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo with Molotov cocktails and rocks in Cairo's Moqattam district June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-Mursi protester reacts as protesters sing a national song during a massive protest in Alexandria, Jmore
An anti-Mursi protester reacts as protesters sing a national song during a massive protest in Alexandria, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairmore
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, take part in a protest demanding Mursi to resign at more
Protesters, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, take part in a protest demanding Mursi to resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up benzine taken from the Muslim Brotherhood'more
A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up benzine taken from the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester holds a cross and Koran during a protest demanding that President Mohamed Mursi resign at Tahrimore
A protester holds a cross and Koran during a protest demanding that President Mohamed Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reads a newspaper during a sit-in protest at Tahrir Smore
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reads a newspaper during a sit-in protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding thatmore
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up Egypt's flag during a protest demanding thmore
A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up Egypt's flag during a protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A poster of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi reads, "No substitute for the legitimacy" is seen near members more
A poster of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi reads, "No substitute for the legitimacy" is seen near members of the Muslim Brotherhood after night clashes with anti-Mursi around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of Mursi shows a spent shell after night clashes with antimore
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of Mursi shows a spent shell after night clashes with anti-Mursi around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013.more
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013more
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Army soldiers ask a female supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to tamore
Army soldiers ask a female supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take her protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Camore
A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi rests on the ground near Cairo University more
A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi rests on the ground near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
下一个
Off-duty rebels
Away from the front lines, Free Syrian Army fighters rest and play.
Egypt's army ousts Mursi
Egypt's military makes its presence felt in the streets of Egypt after its removal of President Mohamed Mursi.
Mourning Arizona's firefighters
A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire, marking the greatest loss of life among firefighters from a single wildland blaze in 80...
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the past month.
精选图集
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.