San Francisco plane crash
An aerial view of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen after it crashed while landing at San Francismore
An aerial view of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Search and rescue officials surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at more
Search and rescue officials surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Fmore
The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
Family members of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturdmore
Family members of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, cry at a middle school in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A passenger of Asiana flight 214 is wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher upon her arrival at the Incheon more
A passenger of Asiana flight 214 is wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher upon her arrival at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The parents of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday,more
The parents of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leave for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
The mother (C) of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturdmore
The mother (C) of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
The father of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, more
The father of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators stand at the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flmore
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators stand at the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters
Passers-by look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash lamore
Passers-by look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rescue officials stand near an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francmore
Rescue officials stand near an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco Internmore
An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firetruck is deployed after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at Smore
A firetruck is deployed after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
A passenger waits in the check-in area after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames asmore
A passenger waits in the check-in area after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airpormore
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco Imore
Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Passengers wait in line at a closed counter after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flammore
Passengers wait in line at a closed counter after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
An airliner stands by as investihgators examine the wreckage of the tail section of an Asiana Airlines Boeimore
An airliner stands by as investihgators examine the wreckage of the tail section of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landied at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco Imore
Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airpormore
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A passenger of Asiana flight 214 arrives at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. Rmore
A passenger of Asiana flight 214 arrives at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Asiana flight 214 passenger is shielded from media by a relative (C) after the passengers arrived at Incmore
An Asiana flight 214 passenger is shielded from media by a relative (C) after the passengers arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Journalists try to ask questions to Asiana flight 214 passengers after they arrived at Incheon Internationamore
Journalists try to ask questions to Asiana flight 214 passengers after they arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) is surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, more
An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) is surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A passenger from the crashed Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that flew from Seoul talks to the press at San Franmore
A passenger from the crashed Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that flew from Seoul talks to the press at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013 before being interrupted by the police and escorted to a waiting room designated for families and friends of passengers. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
An aerial view shows an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco Inmore
An aerial view shows an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Ambulances and rescue vehicles rush to the scene of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at Sanmore
Ambulances and rescue vehicles rush to the scene of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco Internmore
An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People look from a path along San Francisco Bay after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed while landmore
People look from a path along San Francisco Bay after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Passers-by use binoculars to look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmore
Passers-by use binoculars to look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fire trucks crowd the scene where an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at more
Fire trucks crowd the scene where an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) photo shows the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 thamore
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) photo shows the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
下一个
Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall
Anti-Mursi protesters clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mursi supporters rally
Islamist allies of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi call on people to express their outrage at Mursi being overthrown by the army, and to reject a...
The overthrow of Mursi
The ease and abruptness of Egyptian president Mursi's overthrow underlines the fragility of the Arab Spring that toppled a string of Middle East autocrats.
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.