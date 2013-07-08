版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 8日 星期一 21:20 BJT

San Francisco plane crash

<p>An aerial view of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

An aerial view of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen after it crashed while landing at San Francismore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

An aerial view of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn

Close
1 / 32
<p>Search and rescue officials surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

Search and rescue officials surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at more

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Search and rescue officials surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn

Close
2 / 32
<p>The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout</p>

The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Fmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

Close
3 / 32
<p>Family members of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, cry at a middle school in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Family members of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturdmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Family members of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, cry at a middle school in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 32
<p>A passenger of Asiana flight 214 is wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher upon her arrival at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A passenger of Asiana flight 214 is wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher upon her arrival at the Incheon more

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

A passenger of Asiana flight 214 is wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher upon her arrival at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
5 / 32
<p>The parents of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leave for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

The parents of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday,more

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

The parents of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leave for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
6 / 32
<p>The mother (C) of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

The mother (C) of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturdmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

The mother (C) of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
7 / 32
<p>The father of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

The father of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, more

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

The father of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
8 / 32
<p>U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators stand at the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters</p>

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators stand at the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators stand at the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters

Close
9 / 32
<p>Passers-by look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Passers-by look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash lamore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Passers-by look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
10 / 32
<p>Rescue officials stand near an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

Rescue officials stand near an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Rescue officials stand near an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn

Close
11 / 32
<p>An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco Internmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
12 / 32
<p>A firetruck is deployed after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

A firetruck is deployed after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at Smore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

A firetruck is deployed after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

Close
13 / 32
<p>A passenger waits in the check-in area after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

A passenger waits in the check-in area after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames asmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

A passenger waits in the check-in area after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

Close
14 / 32
<p>An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airpormore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
15 / 32
<p>Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco Imore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn

Close
16 / 32
<p>Passengers wait in line at a closed counter after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

Passengers wait in line at a closed counter after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flammore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Passengers wait in line at a closed counter after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

Close
17 / 32
<p>An airliner stands by as investihgators examine the wreckage of the tail section of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landied at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

An airliner stands by as investihgators examine the wreckage of the tail section of an Asiana Airlines Boeimore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

An airliner stands by as investihgators examine the wreckage of the tail section of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landied at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
18 / 32
<p>Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco Imore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn

Close
19 / 32
<p>An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airpormore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
20 / 32
<p>A passenger of Asiana flight 214 arrives at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A passenger of Asiana flight 214 arrives at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. Rmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

A passenger of Asiana flight 214 arrives at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
21 / 32
<p>An Asiana flight 214 passenger is shielded from media by a relative (C) after the passengers arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

An Asiana flight 214 passenger is shielded from media by a relative (C) after the passengers arrived at Incmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

An Asiana flight 214 passenger is shielded from media by a relative (C) after the passengers arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
22 / 32
<p>Journalists try to ask questions to Asiana flight 214 passengers after they arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Journalists try to ask questions to Asiana flight 214 passengers after they arrived at Incheon Internationamore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Journalists try to ask questions to Asiana flight 214 passengers after they arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
23 / 32
<p>An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) is surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) is surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, more

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) is surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
24 / 32
<p>A passenger from the crashed Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that flew from Seoul talks to the press at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013 before being interrupted by the police and escorted to a waiting room designated for families and friends of passengers. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

A passenger from the crashed Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that flew from Seoul talks to the press at San Franmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

A passenger from the crashed Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that flew from Seoul talks to the press at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013 before being interrupted by the police and escorted to a waiting room designated for families and friends of passengers. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

Close
25 / 32
<p>An aerial view shows an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

An aerial view shows an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco Inmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

An aerial view shows an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn

Close
26 / 32
<p>Ambulances and rescue vehicles rush to the scene of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Ambulances and rescue vehicles rush to the scene of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at Sanmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Ambulances and rescue vehicles rush to the scene of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
27 / 32
<p>An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco Internmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
28 / 32
<p>People look from a path along San Francisco Bay after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

People look from a path along San Francisco Bay after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed while landmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

People look from a path along San Francisco Bay after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
29 / 32
<p>Passers-by use binoculars to look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Passers-by use binoculars to look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Passers-by use binoculars to look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
30 / 32
<p>Fire trucks crowd the scene where an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Fire trucks crowd the scene where an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at more

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

Fire trucks crowd the scene where an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
31 / 32
<p>U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) photo shows the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout</p>

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) photo shows the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 thamore

2013年 7月 8日 星期一

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) photo shows the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

下一个

Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

Anti-Mursi protesters clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.

2013年 7月 6日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 7月 6日
Mursi supporters rally

Mursi supporters rally

Islamist allies of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi call on people to express their outrage at Mursi being overthrown by the army, and to reject a...

2013年 7月 6日
The overthrow of Mursi

The overthrow of Mursi

The ease and abruptness of Egyptian president Mursi's overthrow underlines the fragility of the Arab Spring that toppled a string of Middle East autocrats.

2013年 7月 5日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐