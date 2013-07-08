Deadly clashes in Egypt

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. At least 51 people were killed on Monday when demonstrators enraged by the military overthrow of Egypt's elected Islamist president said the army opened fire during morning prayers outside the Cairo barracks where Mursi is believed to be held. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany