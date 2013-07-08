版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 9日 星期二 01:15 BJT

Deadly clashes in Egypt

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. At least 51 people were killed on Monday when demonstrators enraged by the military overthrow of Egypt's elected Islamist president said the army opened fire during morning prayers outside the Cairo barracks where Mursi is believed to be held. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans more

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. At least 51 people were killed on Monday when demonstrators enraged by the military overthrow of Egypt's elected Islamist president said the army opened fire during morning prayers outside the Cairo barracks where Mursi is believed to be held. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
1 / 28
<p>An Egyptian flag stained with blood flutters over members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as they shout slogans during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013, following clashes in front of the Republican Guard headquarters. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An Egyptian flag stained with blood flutters over members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

An Egyptian flag stained with blood flutters over members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as they shout slogans during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013, following clashes in front of the Republican Guard headquarters. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
2 / 28
<p>A supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shows empty cartridges following earlier clashes with soldiers of the army near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shows empty cartridges following earlier clashes witmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shows empty cartridges following earlier clashes with soldiers of the army near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
3 / 28
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries as he prays during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. At least 51 people were killed on Monday when demonstrators enraged by the military overthrow of Egypt's elected Islamist president said the army opened fire during morning prayers outside the Cairo barracks where Mursi is believed to be held. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries as he prays during a protest outside Raba El-more

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries as he prays during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. At least 51 people were killed on Monday when demonstrators enraged by the military overthrow of Egypt's elected Islamist president said the army opened fire during morning prayers outside the Cairo barracks where Mursi is believed to be held. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
4 / 28
<p>Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi carry the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi carry the body of a fellow supporter killed by violenmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi carry the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
5 / 28
<p>Supporters of Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi gather around a car carrying the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Supporters of Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi gather around a car carrying the body of a fellow supmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Supporters of Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi gather around a car carrying the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 28
<p>A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2more

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
7 / 28
<p>A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2more

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
8 / 28
<p>A medic reacts after the arrival of dead and wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A medic reacts after the arrival of dead and wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursimore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A medic reacts after the arrival of dead and wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
9 / 28
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans more

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 28
<p>Women supporting deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sit on the ground as they gesture to soldiers blocking a road to the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Women supporting deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sit on the ground as they gesture to soldiers blomore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Women supporting deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sit on the ground as they gesture to soldiers blocking a road to the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 28
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in frmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 28
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosqumore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
13 / 28
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a wounded supporter outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a wounded supporter outside the Republican Guarmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a wounded supporter outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
14 / 28
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts as he is treated by medicals after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts as he is treated by medicals after clashes nmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts as he is treated by medicals after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 28
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react in a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react in a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react in a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
16 / 28
<p>A medic treats a wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A medic treats a wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairomore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A medic treats a wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
17 / 28
<p>A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts inside a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts inside a local hospital in Cairo Julmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts inside a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
18 / 28
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray in front of Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray in front more

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray in front of Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
19 / 28
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against army after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans more

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against army after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
20 / 28
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi raise their hands in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi raise their hamore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi raise their hands in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
21 / 28
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at Repubmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
22 / 28
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts at Repumore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
23 / 28
<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi display spent ammunition from clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi display spent ammunition from clashes with army soldmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi display spent ammunition from clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
24 / 28
<p>A wounded supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi reacts on a street in in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A wounded supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi reacts on a street in in Cairo July 8, 2013.more

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A wounded supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi reacts on a street in in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
25 / 28
<p>Wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi wait for treatment at a field hospital in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi wait for treatment at a field hospital in Camore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

Wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi wait for treatment at a field hospital in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
26 / 28
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi prays after clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi prays after clashes with army soldiers near the Repmore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi prays after clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
27 / 28
<p>A female member of the Muslim Brotherhood rests with a poster of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A female member of the Muslim Brotherhood rests with a poster of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi amore

2013年 7月 9日 星期二

A female member of the Muslim Brotherhood rests with a poster of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
San Francisco plane crash

San Francisco plane crash

下一个

San Francisco plane crash

San Francisco plane crash

An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Seoul crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.

2013年 7月 8日
Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

Anti-Mursi protesters clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.

2013年 7月 6日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 7月 6日
Mursi supporters rally

Mursi supporters rally

Islamist allies of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi call on people to express their outrage at Mursi being overthrown by the army, and to reject a...

2013年 7月 6日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐