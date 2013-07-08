Deadly clashes in Egypt
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. At least 51 people were killed on Monday when demonstrators enraged by the military overthrow of Egypt's elected Islamist president said the army opened fire during morning prayers outside the Cairo barracks where Mursi is believed to be held. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An Egyptian flag stained with blood flutters over members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposmore
An Egyptian flag stained with blood flutters over members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as they shout slogans during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013, following clashes in front of the Republican Guard headquarters. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shows empty cartridges following earlier clashes witmore
A supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shows empty cartridges following earlier clashes with soldiers of the army near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries as he prays during a protest outside Raba El-more
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries as he prays during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. At least 51 people were killed on Monday when demonstrators enraged by the military overthrow of Egypt's elected Islamist president said the army opened fire during morning prayers outside the Cairo barracks where Mursi is believed to be held. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi carry the body of a fellow supporter killed by violenmore
Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi carry the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Supporters of Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi gather around a car carrying the body of a fellow supmore
Supporters of Egypt's deposed president Mohamed Mursi gather around a car carrying the body of a fellow supporter killed by violence outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2more
A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2more
A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A medic reacts after the arrival of dead and wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursimore
A medic reacts after the arrival of dead and wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Women supporting deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sit on the ground as they gesture to soldiers blomore
Women supporting deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sit on the ground as they gesture to soldiers blocking a road to the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in frmore
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosqumore
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries during a protest outside Raba El-Adwyia mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a wounded supporter outside the Republican Guarmore
Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi help a wounded supporter outside the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts as he is treated by medicals after clashes nmore
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts as he is treated by medicals after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react in a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUmore
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react in a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A medic treats a wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairomore
A medic treats a wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts inside a local hospital in Cairo Julmore
A wounded supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts inside a local hospital in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray in front more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi pray in front of Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against army after clashes near Republican Guard headquarters around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi raise their hamore
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi raise their hands in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at Repubmore
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts at Repumore
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi display spent ammunition from clashes with army soldmore
Supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi display spent ammunition from clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A wounded supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi reacts on a street in in Cairo July 8, 2013.more
A wounded supporter of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi reacts on a street in in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi wait for treatment at a field hospital in Camore
Wounded supporters of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi wait for treatment at a field hospital in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi prays after clashes with army soldiers near the Repmore
A supporter of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi prays after clashes with army soldiers near the Republican Guard headquarters, in Cairo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A female member of the Muslim Brotherhood rests with a poster of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi amore
A female member of the Muslim Brotherhood rests with a poster of deposed Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Nasr City, in the suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
下一个
San Francisco plane crash
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Seoul crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.
Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall
Anti-Mursi protesters clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mursi supporters rally
Islamist allies of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi call on people to express their outrage at Mursi being overthrown by the army, and to reject a...
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.