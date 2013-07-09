Quebec train explosions
A police officer walks amongst axle gear in Lac Megantic, Quebec July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belangermore
A police officer walks amongst axle gear in Lac Megantic, Quebec July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
An axle gear from the train wreck is seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
An axle gear from the train wreck is seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A combination of NASA satellite photos shows the fire following a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megmore
A combination of NASA satellite photos shows the fire following a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec in these images taken by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite on July 4, 2013 (L) and July 6, 2013 (R), and released to Reuters on July 9, 2013. The fire was visible in an image on the right that was acquired at 06:59 GMT (2:59 a.m. EDT) on July 6 by the instrument's "day-night band," which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe signals such as city lights, auroras, fires, and reflected moonlight. The image on the left, shown for comparison was acquired by the same instrument on July 4 before the derailment. Light sources are not as crisp in the July 6 image because of cloud cover. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2more
An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters
A burnt train car is seen after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013 in tmore
A burnt train car is seen after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters
A man console his friend at the Polyvanlente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced tomore
A man console his friend at the Polyvanlente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Liberal Party of Canada leader Justin Trudeau speaks with Salvation Army volunteers outside the Polyvalentemore
Liberal Party of Canada leader Justin Trudeau speaks with Salvation Army volunteers outside the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
The remains of a burnt train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
The remains of a burnt train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
An oil spill from the train wreck flows into lake Megantic at Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieumore
An oil spill from the train wreck flows into lake Megantic at Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Workers and firefighters work on the remains of downtown Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belmore
Workers and firefighters work on the remains of downtown Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A layer of crude oil lies on the surface of La Chaudiere River as it flows from the town of Lac Megantic, Qmore
A layer of crude oil lies on the surface of La Chaudiere River as it flows from the town of Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
The remains of a home lie in rubble as firefighters continue working on the scene of a train derailment in more
The remains of a home lie in rubble as firefighters continue working on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Firefighters work at the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chrimore
Firefighters work at the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Residents and people from nearby towns gather at a lookout point to see the town of Lac Megantic, Quebec, Jmore
Residents and people from nearby towns gather at a lookout point to see the town of Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Firefighters walk past a burnt out vehicle near the train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013.more
Firefighters walk past a burnt out vehicle near the train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman comforts her friend while they sit on the grass at the Polyvalente Montignac, the school shelteringmore
A woman comforts her friend while they sit on the grass at the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Melted siding on a home is seen near the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013.more
Melted siding on a home is seen near the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A firefighter works on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chmore
A firefighter works on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman kisses a child on the head while waiting outside the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering tmore
A woman kisses a child on the head while waiting outside the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
People sit outside at the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave more
People sit outside at the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Firefighters work on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chrmore
Firefighters work on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A burnt out vehicle sits near the wreckage of a train car after a train derailment in Lac-Megantic, Quebec,more
A burnt out vehicle sits near the wreckage of a train car after a train derailment in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A volunteer gives clothes to a woman who's been evacuated from her home at the Polyvalente Montignac, the smore
A volunteer gives clothes to a woman who's been evacuated from her home at the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A firefighter works at the site of the train explosion in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Chiassmore
A firefighter works at the site of the train explosion in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks with firefighters while he tours the wreckage of the train exmore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks with firefighters while he tours the wreckage of the train explosion in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool
First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early more
First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters
First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early more
First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters
First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early more
First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters
Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac Megantic, July 6, 2013. At least five people died and 40 were mimore
Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac Megantic, July 6, 2013. At least five people died and 40 were missing on Sunday after the runaway train carrying crude oil exploded and destroyed the center of a small Canadian town in a disaster that raises fresh questions about shipping oil by rail. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters look at a train wagon on fire at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. Canadian police expect thmore
Firefighters look at a train wagon on fire at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. Canadian police expect the death toll from a fatal fuel train blast in a small Quebec town to be more than the one person confirmed dead so far, a spokesman said on Saturday. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A burning train wagon is seen after an explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belmore
A burning train wagon is seen after an explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A firefighter walks past the remains of buildings after a train explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, more
A firefighter walks past the remains of buildings after a train explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
The wreckage of a train is pictured after an explosion in Lac Megantic July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belamore
The wreckage of a train is pictured after an explosion in Lac Megantic July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A firefighter walks past a burning train wagon at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belmore
A firefighter walks past a burning train wagon at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A burning train wagon is seen after an explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Bmore
A burning train wagon is seen after an explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Smoke billows from a fire at the site of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec in this July 6, 2013 aemore
Smoke billows from a fire at the site of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec in this July 6, 2013 aerial handout photo. REUTERS/Surete du Quebec/Handout
下一个
Car bomb rips through Beirut
A massive car bomb ripped through Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold for the Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah militant group that has been fighting in Syria's...
Deadly clashes in Egypt
The death toll in violence on Monday at the Cairo headquarters of the Republican Guard rose to 51, after the Muslim Brotherhood accused the security forces of...
San Francisco plane crash
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Seoul crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.
Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall
Anti-Mursi protesters clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.