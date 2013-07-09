Quebec train explosions

A combination of NASA satellite photos shows the fire following a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec in these images taken by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite on July 4, 2013 (L) and July 6, 2013 (R), and released to Reuters on July 9, 2013. The fire was visible in an image on the right that was acquired at 06:59 GMT (2:59 a.m. EDT) on July 6 by the instrument's "day-night band," which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe signals such as city lights, auroras, fires, and reflected moonlight. The image on the left, shown for comparison was acquired by the same instrument on July 4 before the derailment. Light sources are not as crisp in the July 6 image because of cloud cover. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters