Quebec train explosions

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A police officer walks amongst axle gear in Lac Megantic, Quebec July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

An axle gear from the train wreck is seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A combination of NASA satellite photos shows the fire following a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec in these images taken by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite on July 4, 2013 (L) and July 6, 2013 (R), and released to Reuters on July 9, 2013. The fire was visible in an image on the right that was acquired at 06:59 GMT (2:59 a.m. EDT) on July 6 by the instrument's "day-night band," which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe signals such as city lights, auroras, fires, and reflected moonlight. The image on the left, shown for comparison was acquired by the same instrument on July 4 before the derailment. Light sources are not as crisp in the July 6 image because of cloud cover. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A burnt train car is seen after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A man console his friend at the Polyvanlente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Liberal Party of Canada leader Justin Trudeau speaks with Salvation Army volunteers outside the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

The remains of a burnt train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

An oil spill from the train wreck flows into lake Megantic at Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Workers and firefighters work on the remains of downtown Lac Megantic, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A layer of crude oil lies on the surface of La Chaudiere River as it flows from the town of Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

The remains of a home lie in rubble as firefighters continue working on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Firefighters work at the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Residents and people from nearby towns gather at a lookout point to see the town of Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Firefighters walk past a burnt out vehicle near the train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A woman comforts her friend while they sit on the grass at the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Melted siding on a home is seen near the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A firefighter works on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A woman kisses a child on the head while waiting outside the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

People sit outside at the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Firefighters work on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A burnt out vehicle sits near the wreckage of a train car after a train derailment in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A volunteer gives clothes to a woman who's been evacuated from her home at the Polyvalente Montignac, the school sheltering the people who were forced to leave their houses after the explosion, in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A firefighter works at the site of the train explosion in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks with firefighters while he tours the wreckage of the train explosion in Lac Megantic, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Chiasson/Pool

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac Megantic, July 6, 2013. At least five people died and 40 were missing on Sunday after the runaway train carrying crude oil exploded and destroyed the center of a small Canadian town in a disaster that raises fresh questions about shipping oil by rail. REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Firefighters look at a train wagon on fire at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. Canadian police expect the death toll from a fatal fuel train blast in a small Quebec town to be more than the one person confirmed dead so far, a spokesman said on Saturday. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A burning train wagon is seen after an explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A firefighter walks past the remains of buildings after a train explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

The wreckage of a train is pictured after an explosion in Lac Megantic July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A firefighter walks past a burning train wagon at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

A burning train wagon is seen after an explosion at Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 10日 星期三

Smoke billows from a fire at the site of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec in this July 6, 2013 aerial handout photo. REUTERS/Surete du Quebec/Handout

