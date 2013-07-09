Car bomb rips through Beirut
Men try to extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Julmore
Men try to extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion, in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. Several people were killed or wounded when a car bomb hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, a stronghold for the Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah militant group that has been fighting in Syria's civil war, medics said. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9,more
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Men gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisimore
Men gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beimore
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beimore
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern sumore
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Men are seen near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUmore
Men are seen near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Smoke rises from burnt cars as members of Hezbollah shout after an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs Jmore
Smoke rises from burnt cars as members of Hezbollah shout after an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9,more
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Smoke rises as damaged and burning vehicles are seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburmore
Smoke rises as damaged and burning vehicles are seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence workers, Hezbollah members, policemen and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beimore
Civil Defence workers, Hezbollah members, policemen and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Men gather near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTEmore
Men gather near burning cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beimore
Civil Defence members extinguish fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Lebanese army soldiers, security forces and Hezbollah members gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut'more
Lebanese army soldiers, security forces and Hezbollah members gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Civil Defence members extinguish fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013more
Civil Defence members extinguish fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Civil Defence members, security personnel and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's soutmore
Civil Defence members, security personnel and civilians gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
Lebanese military police inspect the remains of a vehicle, at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southernmore
Lebanese military police inspect the remains of a vehicle, at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERSmore
Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Women react as they walk past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as seen frommore
Women react as they walk past a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as seen from a shattered window near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry his pictures and shout slogans near more
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry his pictures and shout slogans near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
