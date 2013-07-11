版本:
图片 | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 06:25 BJT

A veteran's debt

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken sits for a portrait at his home in El Paso, Texas, May 24, 2013. Aiken served 16 months in Iraq and 13 months in Afghanistan and has been active duty for nearly 10 years. Aiken, who has severe post-traumatic stress disorder, was hurt by an RPG in 2010 which left him with a crushed left hip and a traumatic brain injury. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken sits for a portrait at his home in El Paso, Texas, May 24, 2013. Aiken served 16 months in Iraq and 13 months in Afghanistan and has been active duty for nearly 10 years. Aiken, who has severe post-traumatic stress disorder, was hurt by an RPG in 2010 which left him with a crushed left hip and a traumatic brain injury. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken holds up a bag with his prescription medicine at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken holds up a bag with his prescription medicine at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken and his family walk out of their home to greet members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one before being presented with a recumbent bicycle to help with physical therapy in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken and his family walk out of their home to greet members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one before being presented with a recumbent bicycle to help with physical therapy in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken changes his six-month-old son Mason at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken changes his six-month-old son Mason at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken poses for a portrait as he holds a photo of himself while on patrol in Iraq, in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken poses for a portrait as he holds a photo of himself while on patrol in Iraq, in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken puts on a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device to relieve his back pain at his home in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken puts on a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device to relieve his back pain at his home in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken gets dressed to visit the VA Medical Center for an EKG appointment in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken gets dressed to visit the VA Medical Center for an EKG appointment in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken waits for the results of a recent MRI at a clinic in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken waits for the results of a recent MRI at a clinic in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken lies down during his EKG appointment at the VA Medical Center in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken lies down during his EKG appointment at the VA Medical Center in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken waits for the results of a recent MRI at a clinic in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken waits for the results of a recent MRI at a clinic in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>Members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one greet U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken before presenting him with a recumbent bicycle in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one greet U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken before presenting him with a recumbent bicycle in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken stands outside his home to wave goodbye to members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken stands outside his home to wave goodbye to members of the Rolling Thunder New Mexico-Chapter one in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken walks back from his garage in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken walks back from his garage in El Paso, Texas May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

<p>U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken slowly makes his way down the stairs at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre</p>

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

U.S. Army combat medic Shawn Aiken slowly makes his way down the stairs at his home in El Paso, Texas May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

