Dangerous crossing

<p>An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. Over 280 African and Asian would-be immigrants were rescued from four vessels in distress in one night off Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. Over 280 African and Asian would-be immigrants were rescued from four vessels in distress in one night off Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A would-be immigrant waits to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A would-be immigrant waits to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from a Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from a Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants stand on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants stand on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A midwife carries a would-be immigrant's newborn baby to an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A midwife carries a would-be immigrant's newborn baby to an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A nurse holds a baby born to a would-be immigrant (R) out at sea as they sit in an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A nurse holds a baby born to a would-be immigrant (R) out at sea as they sit in an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants arrive at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants arrive at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>An exhausted would-be immigrant is helped by colleagues to a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

An exhausted would-be immigrant is helped by colleagues to a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A newly-arrived Somali would-be immigrant, accompanied by a Detention Service officer, reaches out to a friend at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. Would-be immigrants who land in Malta face mandatory detention which can last for 18 months but figures show nearly half are allowed out sooner, following the granting of refugee status or humanitarian protection, according to official sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A newly-arrived Somali would-be immigrant, accompanied by a Detention Service officer, reaches out to a friend at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. Would-be immigrants who land in Malta face mandatory detention which can last for 18 months but figures show nearly half are allowed out sooner, following the granting of refugee status or humanitarian protection, according to official sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Somali would-be immigrants stand outside their dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Somali would-be immigrants stand outside their dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A Somali would-be immigrant stands in the doorway of a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A Somali would-be immigrant stands in the doorway of a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>An Somali would-be immigrant looks through a barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

An Somali would-be immigrant looks through a barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Eritrean would-be immigrants stand in a corridor at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Eritrean would-be immigrants stand in a corridor at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>An Somali would-be immigrant looks through barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

An Somali would-be immigrant looks through barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

