Dangerous crossing

A newly-arrived Somali would-be immigrant, accompanied by a Detention Service officer, reaches out to a friend at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. Would-be immigrants who land in Malta face mandatory detention which can last for 18 months but figures show nearly half are allowed out sooner, following the granting of refugee status or humanitarian protection, according to official sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi