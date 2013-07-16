Quebec explosion aftermath
An emergency worker stands on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remore
An emergency worker stands on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool
Wagons are pictured on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pmore
Wagons are pictured on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool
Emergency workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiormore
Emergency workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool
Workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Poolmore
Workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool
A worker sits on top of a wagon in Lac-Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A worker sits on top of a wagon in Lac-Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A memorial is pictured inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belangemore
A memorial is pictured inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Paper hearts are pinned on a board on a memorial inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013.more
Paper hearts are pinned on a board on a memorial inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Firefighters spray wagons at the site of the train wreck in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Bmore
Firefighters spray wagons at the site of the train wreck in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A police officer looks at the remains of a demolished building in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Matmore
A police officer looks at the remains of a demolished building in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A woman embraces her friend next to a memorial at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic July 13, 2013. Rmore
A woman embraces her friend next to a memorial at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July more
A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A woman looks on during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. more
A woman looks on during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
People in Gatineau, Quebec, take part in a vigil for the victims of the fatal train disaster in Lac-Megantimore
People in Gatineau, Quebec, take part in a vigil for the victims of the fatal train disaster in Lac-Megantic, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec Jmore
A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Insurance inspectors walk the rail line heading toward the centre of the town in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Julymore
Insurance inspectors walk the rail line heading toward the centre of the town in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Scott Smith of Opflex Solutions places absorbent foam in the La Chaudiere River to collect crude oil in Lacmore
Scott Smith of Opflex Solutions places absorbent foam in the La Chaudiere River to collect crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man sits with a sign outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTEmore
A man sits with a sign outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman is overcome with emotion as she sits outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebecmore
A woman is overcome with emotion as she sits outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A pedestrian looks at the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A pedestrian looks at the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A notice from the Public Safety, telling people what they should do when they come back home, hangs on a domore
A notice from the Public Safety, telling people what they should do when they come back home, hangs on a door in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A resident and his child walk out of a convenience store, in a part of the town that has been reopened todamore
A resident and his child walk out of a convenience store, in a part of the town that has been reopened today, in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A broken fence is seen near the train wreck in Lac Megantic July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A broken fence is seen near the train wreck in Lac Megantic July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
An axle gear from the train wreck is seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
An axle gear from the train wreck is seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Debris from the explosion of a train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Debris from the explosion of a train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Axle gear from the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Axle gear from the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Burnt down houses and cars are seen near the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieumore
Burnt down houses and cars are seen near the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2more
An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters
First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early more
First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters
下一个
Clashes return to Cairo
Unrest returns to Cairo after a week of relative calm.
NAACP convention
Civil rights leaders of the NAACP gather in the wake of George Zimmerman's acquittal in the death of Trayvon Martin.
French train derails
A train derails and hits the platform at a station near Paris.
The Trayvon Martin case
The evidence, the uproar, and the trial of George Zimmerman.
精选图集
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.