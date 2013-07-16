版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 17日 星期三 00:55 BJT

Quebec explosion aftermath

<p>An emergency worker stands on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool</p>

An emergency worker stands on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

An emergency worker stands on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool

Close
1 / 30
<p>Wagons are pictured on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool</p>

Wagons are pictured on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Wagons are pictured on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool

Close
2 / 30
<p>Emergency workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool</p>

Emergency workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiormore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Emergency workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool

Close
3 / 30
<p>Workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool</p>

Workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool

more

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Workers work on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool

Close
4 / 30
<p>A worker sits on top of a wagon in Lac-Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A worker sits on top of a wagon in Lac-Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A worker sits on top of a wagon in Lac-Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
5 / 30
<p>A memorial is pictured inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A memorial is pictured inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belangemore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A memorial is pictured inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
6 / 30
<p>Paper hearts are pinned on a board on a memorial inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Paper hearts are pinned on a board on a memorial inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013.more

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Paper hearts are pinned on a board on a memorial inside Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
7 / 30
<p>Firefighters spray wagons at the site of the train wreck in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Firefighters spray wagons at the site of the train wreck in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Bmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Firefighters spray wagons at the site of the train wreck in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
8 / 30
<p>A police officer looks at the remains of a demolished building in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A police officer looks at the remains of a demolished building in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Matmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A police officer looks at the remains of a demolished building in Lac-Megantic July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
9 / 30
<p>A woman embraces her friend next to a memorial at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A woman embraces her friend next to a memorial at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic July 13, 2013. Rmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A woman embraces her friend next to a memorial at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac Megantic July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
10 / 30
<p>A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July more

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
11 / 30
<p>A woman looks on during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A woman looks on during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. more

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A woman looks on during a candlelight vigil at Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
12 / 30
<p>People in Gatineau, Quebec, take part in a vigil for the victims of the fatal train disaster in Lac-Megantic, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

People in Gatineau, Quebec, take part in a vigil for the victims of the fatal train disaster in Lac-Megantimore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

People in Gatineau, Quebec, take part in a vigil for the victims of the fatal train disaster in Lac-Megantic, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
13 / 30
<p>A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec Jmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A woman consoles her friend during a candlelight vigil at the Sainte-Agnes church in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
14 / 30
<p>Insurance inspectors walk the rail line heading toward the centre of the town in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Insurance inspectors walk the rail line heading toward the centre of the town in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Julymore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Insurance inspectors walk the rail line heading toward the centre of the town in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
15 / 30
<p>Scott Smith of Opflex Solutions places absorbent foam in the La Chaudiere River to collect crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Scott Smith of Opflex Solutions places absorbent foam in the La Chaudiere River to collect crude oil in Lacmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Scott Smith of Opflex Solutions places absorbent foam in the La Chaudiere River to collect crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
16 / 30
<p>A man sits with a sign outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A man sits with a sign outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A man sits with a sign outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
17 / 30
<p>A woman is overcome with emotion as she sits outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A woman is overcome with emotion as she sits outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebecmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A woman is overcome with emotion as she sits outside the school sheltering evacuees in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
18 / 30
<p>A pedestrian looks at the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A pedestrian looks at the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A pedestrian looks at the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
19 / 30
<p>A notice from the Public Safety, telling people what they should do when they come back home, hangs on a door in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A notice from the Public Safety, telling people what they should do when they come back home, hangs on a domore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A notice from the Public Safety, telling people what they should do when they come back home, hangs on a door in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
20 / 30
<p>A resident and his child walk out of a convenience store, in a part of the town that has been reopened today, in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A resident and his child walk out of a convenience store, in a part of the town that has been reopened todamore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A resident and his child walk out of a convenience store, in a part of the town that has been reopened today, in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
21 / 30
<p>Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
22 / 30
<p>A broken fence is seen near the train wreck in Lac Megantic July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A broken fence is seen near the train wreck in Lac Megantic July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A broken fence is seen near the train wreck in Lac Megantic July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
23 / 30
<p>An axle gear from the train wreck is seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

An axle gear from the train wreck is seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

An axle gear from the train wreck is seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
24 / 30
<p>Debris from the explosion of a train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Debris from the explosion of a train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Debris from the explosion of a train are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
25 / 30
<p>Axle gear from the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Axle gear from the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Axle gear from the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
26 / 30
<p>Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Wagons of the train wreck are seen in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
27 / 30
<p>Burnt down houses and cars are seen near the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Burnt down houses and cars are seen near the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieumore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Burnt down houses and cars are seen near the train wreckage in Lac Megantic, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
28 / 30
<p>An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters</p>

An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2more

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

An aerial view of burnt train cars after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec July 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Close
29 / 30
<p>First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters</p>

First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early more

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

First responders fight burning trains after a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Megantic, Quebec early July 6, 2013 in this picture provided by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. REUTERS/Transportation Safety Board of Canada/Handout via Reuters

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Clashes return to Cairo

Clashes return to Cairo

下一个

Clashes return to Cairo

Clashes return to Cairo

Unrest returns to Cairo after a week of relative calm.

2013年 7月 16日
NAACP convention

NAACP convention

Civil rights leaders of the NAACP gather in the wake of George Zimmerman's acquittal in the death of Trayvon Martin.

2013年 7月 16日
French train derails

French train derails

A train derails and hits the platform at a station near Paris.

2013年 7月 16日
The Trayvon Martin case

The Trayvon Martin case

The evidence, the uproar, and the trial of George Zimmerman.

2013年 7月 15日

精选图集

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐