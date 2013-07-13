版本:
2013年 7月 13日 星期六

Photos of the week

<p>A runner gets gored by a bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. The runner, a 31-year-old man from&nbsp;Castellon,&nbsp;Spain, identified by local media as Diego Miralles, was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A runner gets gored by a bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. The runner, a 31-year-old man from Castellon, Spain, identified by local media as Diego Miralles, was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>An aerial view of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. Two people were killed and 130 were hospitalized after the plane crash-landed at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanna Hayes-White said. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

An aerial view of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. Two people were killed and 130 were hospitalized after the plane crash-landed at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanna Hayes-White said. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi listen to a speech during a protest in Cairo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi listen to a speech during a protest in Cairo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A photographer is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a national strike in Santiago July 11, 2013. Students, workers and citizens staged a 24-hour national strike demanding reforms in the public state education system, improvements in salaries and health care, according to local media. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A photographer is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a national strike in Santiago July 11, 2013. Students, workers and citizens staged a 24-hour national strike demanding reforms in the public state education system, improvements in salaries and health care, according to local media. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>A child is seen near members of the Muslim community attending midday prayers at Strasbourg Grand Mosque in Strasbourg on the first day of Ramadan July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A child is seen near members of the Muslim community attending midday prayers at Strasbourg Grand Mosque in Strasbourg on the first day of Ramadan July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army pretends to fall out of a window as he jokes around with a colleague in Deir al-Zor, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army pretends to fall out of a window as he jokes around with a colleague in Deir al-Zor, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>A young girl is rushed to safety as loyalists clashed with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast July 12, 2013. Protestant marchers in Belfast threw objects at police, who responded with water cannon as Northern Ireland's annual parade season descended into violence. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A young girl is rushed to safety as loyalists clashed with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast July 12, 2013. Protestant marchers in Belfast threw objects at police, who responded with water cannon as Northern Ireland's annual parade season descended into violence. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. Myanmar is the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan and use of its derivative, heroin, is widespread. The centre's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programmes are rare. It offers a 40-day "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing, with football and weightlifting for those strong enough. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. Myanmar is the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan and use of its derivative, heroin, is widespread. The centre's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programmes are rare. It offers a 40-day "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing, with football and weightlifting for those strong enough. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour early July 10, 2013. Sixty-eight African immigrants were rescued by the AFM, 70 nautical miles south of Malta from a vessel in distress while trying to reach European soil from Africa, according to army sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour early July 10, 2013. Sixty-eight African immigrants were rescued by the AFM, 70 nautical miles south of Malta from a vessel in distress while trying to reach European soil from Africa, according to army sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac Megantic, Canada, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac Megantic, Canada, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An excavator moves villagers away from a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Yingxiu, Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An excavator moves villagers away from a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Yingxiu, Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A mock-up of a pigeon with a small camera is seen on display at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, Germany, July 10, 2013. The museum presents various objects, devices and gadgets used for spying or related to espionage. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A mock-up of a pigeon with a small camera is seen on display at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, Germany, July 10, 2013. The museum presents various objects, devices and gadgets used for spying or related to espionage. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a position as he uses a mirror to look out for snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a position as he uses a mirror to look out for snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Kim Yoon-ju (R), a flight attendant who was on Asiana Airlines flight 214 which crashed in San Francisco, cries while attending a news conference at Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 11, 2013. Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed in San Francisco, killing two teenage girls and injuring more than 180 people. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Kim Yoon-ju (R), a flight attendant who was on Asiana Airlines flight 214 which crashed in San Francisco, cries while attending a news conference at Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 11, 2013. Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed in San Francisco, killing two teenage girls and injuring more than 180 people. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. More than a hundred Rohingya Muslims gathered to pray and break fast as they welcome the first day of Ramadan in Thailand. The stateless people arrived in Thailand earlier in January this year after fleeing a bloody conflict between the Buddhist and Muslims in Myanmar's western Rakhine State. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants pray at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province July 10, 2013. More than a hundred Rohingya Muslims gathered to pray and break fast as they welcome the first day of Ramadan in Thailand. The stateless people arrived in Thailand earlier in January this year after fleeing a bloody conflict between the Buddhist and Muslims in Myanmar's western Rakhine State. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A volunteer sets off fireworks during call for prayer on first day of Ramadan outside Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A volunteer sets off fireworks during call for prayer on first day of Ramadan outside Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a Jaguar motor car at the Coronation Festival in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in central London July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a Jaguar motor car at the Coronation Festival in the garden of Buckingham Palace, in central London July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Mye Nyo (R), 39, is comforted by Thi Darwin, 23, at a Catholic-run hospice for AIDS patients in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State July 7, 2013. Both residents of the hospice were infected by their husbands, heroin addicts who died of AIDS. The wide availability of heroin in northern Myanmar is fueling the HIV epidemic, experts say. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Mye Nyo (R), 39, is comforted by Thi Darwin, 23, at a Catholic-run hospice for AIDS patients in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State July 7, 2013. Both residents of the hospice were infected by their husbands, heroin addicts who died of AIDS. The wide availability of heroin in northern Myanmar is fueling the HIV epidemic, experts say. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A man hair sprays his wig as he prepares for a drag queen contest in Rome July 4, 2013. Following selections that began in January, drag queens from all over Italy gathered in Rome to compete in the final of "Drag Factor: The Italian race", a contest inspired by the X-Factor format. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A man hair sprays his wig as he prepares for a drag queen contest in Rome July 4, 2013. Following selections that began in January, drag queens from all over Italy gathered in Rome to compete in the final of "Drag Factor: The Italian race", a contest inspired by the X-Factor format. REUTERS/Max Rossi

