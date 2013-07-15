版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 16日 星期二 00:55 BJT

French train derails

<p>A general view shows the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A general view shows the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Pmore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

A general view shows the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 12
<p>Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool</p>

Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-surmore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool

Close
2 / 12
<p>Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station nemore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
3 / 12
<p>Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool</p>

Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-surmore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool

Close
4 / 12
<p>An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sumore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 12
<p>Firefighters are seen on the roof of train after an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Firefighters are seen on the roof of train after an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge statimore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

Firefighters are seen on the roof of train after an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
6 / 12
<p>An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sumore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

An injured person is carried on a stretcher from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 12
<p>French Securite Civile rescue helicopters are seen next to the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

French Securite Civile rescue helicopters are seen next to the site of an intercity train accident at the Bmore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

French Securite Civile rescue helicopters are seen next to the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 12
<p>Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool</p>

Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-surmore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

Injured persons get medical assistance next to the scene of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge train station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool

Close
9 / 12
<p>An ambulance leaves the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

An ambulance leaves the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, Jumore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

An ambulance leaves the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 12
<p>Passengers are escorted by railway employees from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Passengers are escorted by railway employees from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-smore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

Passengers are escorted by railway employees from the site of an intercity train accident at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 12
<p>Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station nemore

2013年 7月 16日 星期二

Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of a derailed intercity train at the Bretigny-sur-Orge station near Paris, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
The Trayvon Martin case

The Trayvon Martin case

下一个

The Trayvon Martin case

The Trayvon Martin case

The evidence, the uproar, and the trial of George Zimmerman.

2013年 7月 15日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 7月 13日
The story of Malala Yousafzai

The story of Malala Yousafzai

In her first speech since Pakistan’s Taliban tried to kill her, Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 16th birthday at the United Nations, appealing for compulsory...

2013年 7月 12日
A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...

2013年 7月 12日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐