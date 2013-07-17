Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Elisa Garcia marches with her daughter Tonalli during a rally organized by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) coalition to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2013. The signs read, "Your son, my son, Trayvon is our son" (L) and "No peace without justice" (C). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni