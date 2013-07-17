版本:
2013年 7月 17日

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

<p>Elisa Garcia marches with her daughter Tonalli during a rally organized by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) coalition to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2013. The signs read, "Your son, my son, Trayvon is our son" (L) and "No peace without justice" (C). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>People march during a rally organized by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) coalition to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A father and son march in a protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida last year, in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>People hug following a protest march against the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida last year, in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>People chant during a rally organized by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) coalition to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A woman holds a sign during a vigil for slain youth Trayvon Martin in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>People jump on a car on Crenshaw Boulevard during a protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>Two men stand near a Los Angeles police officer during a protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>Los Angeles police arrest a woman after a peaceful protest supporting Trayvon Martin turned unlawful in the Leimert Park neighborhood Los Angeles, California, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A man holds a sign at Leimert Park during a peaceful protest of the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin, in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>Hundreds of activists demand justice for Trayvon Martin after marching to Times Square from New York's Union Square, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>Protester Keisha Martin-Hall holds a bag of Skittles as she participates in a rally in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial in Times Square in New York, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>Terill Powell carries his five-year-old son Maurice Powell amidst hundreds of activists who are demanding justice for Trayvon Martin while marching to Times Square from New York's Union Square July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>People attend a rally in reaction to a not guilty verdict for George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A woman yells slogans as demonstrators demand justice for Trayvon Martin while marching to Times Square from New York's Union Square July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>People take part in a march in reaction to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A man wearing face paint is seen in the crowd at a rally for Trayvon Martin in Miami, Florida July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A demonstrator blocks a commuter train as they protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in Los Angeles, California July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A crowd of demonstrators block traffic on the Interstate 10 freeway while protesting the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in Los Angeles, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A man shouts during a protest march against the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in Los Angeles, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A mock chalk outline along with candy and a soft drink similar to that bought by Trayvon Martin before his death are pictured during a rally in reaction to a not guilty verdict for George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A woman stands on a traffic signal during a march in reaction to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>Annette Quintera from Miami holds an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in Miami, Florida July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A boy holds up a sign in reaction to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in New York July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>Darssie Jackson (C) reacts with her children Linzey Stafford, 10, (L) and Shauntiana Stafford outside Seminole County Court where George Zimmerman was found not guilty on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in Sanford, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>Protesters hold an image of Trayvon Martin while marching in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles, California, following the George Zimmerman verdict, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A protester blocks an Expo Line train at the intersection of Exposition and Crenshaw boulevards, following the George Zimmerman verdict in Los Angeles, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>Brooklyn Nimoh of New York wears a "Justice For Trayvon Martin" shirt as people gather at Union Square in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in New York, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A protester falls while others run as Los Angeles Police officers try to remove them from the intersection of Exposition and Crenshaw boulevards, following the George Zimmerman verdict, in Los Angeles, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>Will Reese holds a protest sign in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A protester (2nd L) shouts as Los Angeles Police try to remove protesters from the intersection of Exposition and Crenshaw boulevards, following the George Zimmerman verdict in Los Angeles, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>People react to the verdict at Seminole County Court where George Zimmerman was found not guilty on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>People react after hearing the news that George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin, in New York, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>"Justice For Trayvon" is written on the ground as people gather at Union Square in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin trial, in New York, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

2013年 7月 17日

<p>A protester talks with Los Angeles Police officers as they try to remove protesters from the intersection of Exposition and Crenshaw boulevards, following the George Zimmerman verdict in Los Angeles, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2013年 7月 17日

