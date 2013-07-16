Members of the investigative police team leave a cemetery after taking genetic material from the parents of slain drug kingpin Heriberto Lazcano in Pachuca October 22, 2012. Mexico said on October 17 it would exhume the remains of Lazcano's parents to obtain genetic material and put an end to rumors the Zetas cartel leader is not dead after authorities lost his corpse. Lazcano, alias "The Executioner," was the highest-profile cartel figure to fall in President Felipe Calderon's crackdown on the cartels and had a $5 million bounty on his head when marines shot him dead on Oct. 7 in the northern state of Coahuila. The navy said it had identified Lazcano from his fingerprints, but did not realize how important he was until after his body was stolen. REUTERS/David Martinez Pelcastre