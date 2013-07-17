North Korean weapons ship

版本:
2013年 7月 17日

<p>A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, Panama, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, Panama, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>A tugboat is seen next to North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

A tugboat is seen next to North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Portraits of crew are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

Portraits of crew are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Police officers stand guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

Police officers stand guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>A worker inspects the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

A worker inspects the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Worker stand on top of bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

Worker stand on top of bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>A wall hanging is seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

A wall hanging is seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>A view from on board North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

A view from on board North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>A security guard is reflected on a photo of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

A security guard is reflected on a photo of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>A worker stands nest to gags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

A worker stands nest to gags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>A police officer guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

A police officer guards onboard a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli look at bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli look at bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

Bags labeled "Cuban Raw Sugar" are seen inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' docks at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2013年 7月 17日

North Korean container ship ''Chong Chon Gang'' docks at the Manzanillo International Container Terminal in Colon City, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

