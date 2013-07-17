版本:
The Rohingya exodus

Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is reunited with her children after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A baby sleeps in a hammock at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Fukan sits in his house in Thae Chaung, one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rohingya people work on their boats near one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is reunited with her children after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Abdul Rahim, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, holds his daughter, Morja, 5, during an interview with Reuters in their flat in Kuala Lumpur, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants gather at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrant looks out from the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rohingya people walk from away from boats near one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, Myanmar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Rohingya woman, who arrived on a boat from Myanmar, passes the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rohingya children pass the time at a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Abdul Sobur, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, plays sepak takraw in his neighbourhood in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Narunisa, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman, is comforted by her children and other people after returning to a shelter for Rohingya women and children in Phang Nga, Thailand, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Family members gather around a Rohingya man, who suffered a stroke after hearing his son died on the boat to Malaysia, in one of many camps for displaced Rohingya on Sittwe's outskirts, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Abdul Rahim, a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar, sits with his new wife Ruksana Morjan and his daughter from his previous wife, More Jan, on the balcony on the second floor of a shophouse in the suburb of Kuala Lumpur, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Kim Jong-un on tour

Kim Jong-un on tour

Kim Jong-un on tour

Kim Jong-un on tour

From fish factories to mushroom farms, the North Korean leader visits locations across the hermit nation.

2013年 7月 18日
Heat wave in the USA

Heat wave in the USA

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate...

2013年 7月 17日
Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

While George Zimmerman's family celebrated following his acquittal, thousands of civil rights demonstrators turned out at rallies to condemn racial profiling.

2013年 7月 17日
North Korean weapons ship

North Korean weapons ship

Aboard the North Korean cargo ship seized by Panama.

2013年 7月 17日

精选图集

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

