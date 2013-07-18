版本:
Deadly food poisoning tragedy

<p>A relative mourns the death of her niece, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. The Indian government announced on Thursday it would set up an inquiry into the quality of food given to school pupils in a nationwide free meal scheme after at least 23 children died in one of the deadliest outbreaks of mass poisoning in years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A relative mourns the death of her niece, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. The Indian government announced on Thursday it would set up an inquiry into the quality of food given to school pupils in a nationwide free meal scheme after at least 23 children died in one of the deadliest outbreaks of mass poisoning in years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A sick boy lies on his mother's lap inside a hospital after he consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A sick boy lies on his mother's lap inside a hospital after he consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man mourns the death of his daughter, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man mourns the death of his daughter, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Khushi Kumari, who is sick, cries in pain as she lies on a bed inside a hospital after she consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Khushi Kumari, who is sick, cries in pain as she lies on a bed inside a hospital after she consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Family members of a school girl (not pictured) mourn her death after she consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Family members of a school girl (not pictured) mourn her death after she consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Villagers in front of a school stand next to the grave of a child who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Villagers in front of a school stand next to the grave of a child who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A villager buries the clothes and toys of school children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A villager buries the clothes and toys of school children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>The clothes and shoes of a girl, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, are pictured after they were placed by her family members on her grave at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

The clothes and shoes of a girl, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, are pictured after they were placed by her family members on her grave at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>The breakfast provided by the hospital is kept beside Saurav Kumar, a sick boy who consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

The breakfast provided by the hospital is kept beside Saurav Kumar, a sick boy who consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A girl, who fell sick after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, rests inside a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A girl, who fell sick after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, rests inside a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman carries her niece who got sick after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman carries her niece who got sick after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Mala Kumari (C), whose younger sister died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, speaks to the media while standing next to villagers inside her house at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Mala Kumari (C), whose younger sister died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday, speaks to the media while standing next to villagers inside her house at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A villager walks past the graves of the school children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to them at a school on Tuesday, at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A villager walks past the graves of the school children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to them at a school on Tuesday, at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A villager looks back towards the locked house of the head mistress of a school, who fled with her family after children from her school died after consuming contaminated meals given to them on Tuesday, at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A villager looks back towards the locked house of the head mistress of a school, who fled with her family after children from her school died after consuming contaminated meals given to them on Tuesday, at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Asha Devi holds her head while sitting next to her sick daughter Savita (R) who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

Asha Devi holds her head while sitting next to her sick daughter Savita (R) who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

<p>Women sit next to their sick children who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

Women sit next to their sick children who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

<p>A man holds his sick child who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday is brought to a hospital for treatment in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013.. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man holds his sick child who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday is brought to a hospital for treatment in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013.. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman cries after her grandson, who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, died at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman cries after her grandson, who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, died at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man (C) weeps while holding the body of his child who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man (C) weeps while holding the body of his child who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A sick girl rests at a hospital after consuming contaminated school meals in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A sick girl rests at a hospital after consuming contaminated school meals in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People look at a classroom where contaminated meals were served to children at a school at Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People look at a classroom where contaminated meals were served to children at a school at Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Women mourn the death of their children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Women mourn the death of their children who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People walk past overturned vehicles that was burnt by protesters as they campaign against contaminated meals that were given to children, at Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk past overturned vehicles that was burnt by protesters as they campaign against contaminated meals that were given to children, at Chapra in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

