Russian protest leader freed on bail

<p>Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) embraces his wife Yulia inside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. A Russian court temporarily released Navalny from custody on Friday, but placed him under travel restrictions, while he awaits the outcome of an appeal against his sentence to five years in jail. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) embraces his wife Yulia inside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. A Russian court temporarily released Navalny from custody on Friday, but placed him under travel restrictions, while he awaits the outcome of an appeal against his sentence to five years in jail. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R, centre) talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L, centre) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R, centre) talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L, centre) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) reacts as he talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) reacts as he talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov sit in a glass-walled cage during a court session in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov sit in a glass-walled cage during a court session in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass-walled cage as he attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass-walled cage as he attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass-walled cage, with his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov seen in the background, during a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass-walled cage, with his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov seen in the background, during a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Riot police detain a woman during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Riot police detain a woman during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Policemen detain a woman on a police truck during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Policemen detain a woman on a police truck during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Policemen detain people during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Policemen detain people during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov sit inside a glass-walled cage as they attend a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov sit inside a glass-walled cage as they attend a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>An Interior Ministry officer removes handcuffs from Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) during a court session in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

An Interior Ministry officer removes handcuffs from Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) during a court session in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (C) leaves a glass-walled cage during a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (C) leaves a glass-walled cage during a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Riot police block people who gathered to protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Riot police block people who gathered to protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Riot police detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Riot police detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A woman holds a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and walks on the traffic way during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to five years in jail for theft on Thursday, an unexpectedly tough punishment which supporters said proved President Vladimir Putin was a dictator ruling by repression. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A woman holds a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and walks on the traffic way during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to five years in jail for theft on Thursday, an unexpectedly tough punishment which supporters said proved President Vladimir Putin was a dictator ruling by repression. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>A man sits on the traffic way during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A man sits on the traffic way during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>People protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

People protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Riot police detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Riot police detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Riot police detain a man during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in St. Petersburg, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Riot police detain a man during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in St. Petersburg, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A riot policeman attempts to detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A riot policeman attempts to detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>People gather to protest against a verdict by a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, near the headquarters of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

People gather to protest against a verdict by a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, near the headquarters of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) is handcuffed and escorted by Interior Ministry officers inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. A Russian judge sentenced protest leader Alexei Navalny to five years in prison on Thursday after convicting him of large-scale theft in a trial Navalny said was politically motivated. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's biggest critics, was led away from court by law enforcement officers after the judge pronounced the sentence in the industrial city of Kirov. Prosecutors had asked for a six-year sentence. REUTERS/Kommersant Photo</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) is handcuffed and escorted by Interior Ministry officers inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. A Russian judge sentenced protest leader Alexei Navalny to five years in prison on Thursday after convicting him of large-scale theft in a trial Navalny said was politically motivated. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's biggest critics, was led away from court by law enforcement officers after the judge pronounced the sentence in the industrial city of Kirov. Prosecutors had asked for a six-year sentence. REUTERS/Kommersant Photo

<p>Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (C) and his wife Yulia (L) enter a courtroom to attend a hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (C) and his wife Yulia (L) enter a courtroom to attend a hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (back) stands inside a courtroom after the announcement of a verdict in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (back) stands inside a courtroom after the announcement of a verdict in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L, front) is escorted by an Interior Ministry officer inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L, front) is escorted by an Interior Ministry officer inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (C) attends a court hearing trial in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (C) attends a court hearing trial in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (R) embraces his wife Yulia after the announcement of a verdict inside a court building in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (R) embraces his wife Yulia after the announcement of a verdict inside a court building in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Idaho's militia training

Idaho's militia training

The Light Foot Militia descend on a piece of land near Priest River, Idaho for their third annual gathering.

2013年 7月 19日
Mandela's 95th birthday

Well-wishers celebrate Nelson Mandela's 95th birthday while the former South African president is treated in hospital due to a six-week lung infection.

2013年 7月 19日
Displaced from Congo

Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces, gather at the Bukanga transit camp.

2013年 7月 19日
Deadly food poisoning tragedy

At least 23 Indian children died and dozens needed hospital treatment after apparently being poisoned by a school meal, sparking violent protests and angry...

2013年 7月 18日

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

