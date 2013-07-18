版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 19日 星期五 00:55 BJT

Mandela's 95th birthday

<p>Children hold placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. Anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela is "steadily improving", South Africa's government said on Thursday as the former president celebrated his 95th birthday in hospital amid tributes from around the country and the world. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Children hold placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Memore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Children hold placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. Anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela is "steadily improving", South Africa's government said on Thursday as the former president celebrated his 95th birthday in hospital amid tributes from around the country and the world. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
1 / 24
<p>Children hold placards as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday at a township school in Atteridgeville near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Children hold placards as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday at a townshmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Children hold placards as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday at a township school in Atteridgeville near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
2 / 24
<p>A well-wisher, who painted her face in the colors of a South African flag, poses near a banner with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A well-wisher, who painted her face in the colors of a South African flag, poses near a banner with the imamore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A well-wisher, who painted her face in the colors of a South African flag, poses near a banner with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
3 / 24
<p>Well-wishers admire a poster decorated with flowers as they gather to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela happy birthday, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Well-wishers admire a poster decorated with flowers as they gather to wish former South African President Nmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Well-wishers admire a poster decorated with flowers as they gather to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela happy birthday, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
4 / 24
<p>Well-wishers hold a giant banner with an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gather to wish him a happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Well-wishers hold a giant banner with an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gatmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Well-wishers hold a giant banner with an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gather to wish him a happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
5 / 24
<p>South Africans form a human chain to pass clothing donated as part of the 67 minutes of community service for former President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

South Africans form a human chain to pass clothing donated as part of the 67 minutes of community service fmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

South Africans form a human chain to pass clothing donated as part of the 67 minutes of community service for former President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Close
6 / 24
<p>Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed works on a poster featuring the portraits of Nelson Mandela (L) and Mahatma Gandhi on Mandela's 95th birthday in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed works on a poster featuring the portraits of Nelson Mandela (L) and Mahatma Gandmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed works on a poster featuring the portraits of Nelson Mandela (L) and Mahatma Gandhi on Mandela's 95th birthday in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
7 / 24
<p>Wellwishers sing as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Wellwishers sing as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospimore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Wellwishers sing as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
8 / 24
<p>Well wishers hold a placard as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Well wishers hold a placard as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside tmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Well wishers hold a placard as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
9 / 24
<p>Nelson Mandela's granddaughters Ndileka and Tukwini gesture as they celebrate Mandela Day with 67 minutes of public service to honor the 67 years Mandela served humanity by first fighting against white-minority rule and then consolidating racial harmony when he was president,at the SOS children's home in Mamelodi township outside Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Nelson Mandela's granddaughters Ndileka and Tukwini gesture as they celebrate Mandela Day with 67 minutes omore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Nelson Mandela's granddaughters Ndileka and Tukwini gesture as they celebrate Mandela Day with 67 minutes of public service to honor the 67 years Mandela served humanity by first fighting against white-minority rule and then consolidating racial harmony when he was president,at the SOS children's home in Mamelodi township outside Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
10 / 24
<p>Well-wishers sing as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Well-wishers sing as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospitamore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Well-wishers sing as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
11 / 24
<p>Winnie Madikizela-Mandela greets wellwishers gathered to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela greets wellwishers gathered to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birtmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela greets wellwishers gathered to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
12 / 24
<p>School children sing happy birthday for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Johannesburg, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

School children sing happy birthday for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Jmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

School children sing happy birthday for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Johannesburg, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Close
13 / 24
<p>The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela before the start of the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Manmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela before the start of the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
14 / 24
<p>A child walks past a mural at a township school as the school prepares to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday in Atteridgeville near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A child walks past a mural at a township school as the school prepares to wish former President Nelson Mandmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A child walks past a mural at a township school as the school prepares to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday in Atteridgeville near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
15 / 24
<p>Children from a Johannesburg creche sit before a chalk board with a message wishing former President Nelson Mandela a happy birthday July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

Children from a Johannesburg creche sit before a chalk board with a message wishing former President Nelsonmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Children from a Johannesburg creche sit before a chalk board with a message wishing former President Nelson Mandela a happy birthday July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Close
16 / 24
<p>A previous address to the United Nations by former South African President Nelson Mandela is shown on a video screen during an informal meeting of the plenary of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A previous address to the United Nations by former South African President Nelson Mandela is shown on a vidmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A previous address to the United Nations by former South African President Nelson Mandela is shown on a video screen during an informal meeting of the plenary of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 24
<p>A man prays as wellwishers gather to wish happy birthday to former President Nelson Mandela outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A man prays as wellwishers gather to wish happy birthday to former President Nelson Mandela outside the hosmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

A man prays as wellwishers gather to wish happy birthday to former President Nelson Mandela outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
18 / 24
<p>Children hold flags as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Children hold flags as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-more

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Children hold flags as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
19 / 24
<p>Children hold balloons and flowers as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Children hold balloons and flowers as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthdaymore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Children hold balloons and flowers as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
20 / 24
<p>Students hold candles and a portrait of Nelson Mandela during the celebrations to mark Mandela's 95th birthday in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Students hold candles and a portrait of Nelson Mandela during the celebrations to mark Mandela's 95th birthmore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Students hold candles and a portrait of Nelson Mandela during the celebrations to mark Mandela's 95th birthday in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
21 / 24
<p>Well wishers arrive waving placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Well wishers arrive waving placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday omore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Well wishers arrive waving placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
22 / 24
<p>Children sing Happy Birthday to former President Nelson Mandela at a school in Atteridgevile near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Children sing Happy Birthday to former President Nelson Mandela at a school in Atteridgevile near Pretoria,more

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

Children sing Happy Birthday to former President Nelson Mandela at a school in Atteridgevile near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
23 / 24
<p>School children stand behind a birthday greeting for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Johannesburg July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

School children stand behind a birthday greeting for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home imore

2013年 7月 19日 星期五

School children stand behind a birthday greeting for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Johannesburg July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Displaced from Congo

Displaced from Congo

下一个

Displaced from Congo

Displaced from Congo

Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces, gather at the Bukanga transit camp.

2013年 7月 19日
Deadly food poisoning tragedy

Deadly food poisoning tragedy

At least 23 Indian children died and dozens needed hospital treatment after apparently being poisoned by a school meal, sparking violent protests and angry...

2013年 7月 18日
The Rohingya exodus

The Rohingya exodus

Inside the plight of Myanmar's Rohingya refugees.

2013年 7月 18日
Kim Jong-un on tour

Kim Jong-un on tour

From fish factories to mushroom farms, the North Korean leader visits locations across the hermit nation.

2013年 7月 18日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐