Syria's refugee crisis
A Syrian refugee boy sits on the ground at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, more
A Syrian refugee boy sits on the ground at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A Syrian refugee boy stands near people using containers to collect water at the Arbat refugee camp in the more
A Syrian refugee boy stands near people using containers to collect water at the Arbat refugee camp in the northern Iraqi of province Sulaimaniya August 28, 2013. Picture taken August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad
Syrian children walk behind a fence at detention centre in the city of Lubimets, some 30 km (19 miles) nortmore
Syrian children walk behind a fence at detention centre in the city of Lubimets, some 30 km (19 miles) northwest from Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border checkpoint with Turkey, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee, who fled the violence in Syria, and his children watch a news broadcast on the Syria crismore
A Syrian refugee, who fled the violence in Syria, and his children watch a news broadcast on the Syria crisis after speaking to Reuters television at his temporary home at the Al Hussein Palestinian refugees camp in Amman August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Janda Hussein, a 24-year-old Syrian woman, holds her daughter as she poses for a picture at a detention cenmore
Janda Hussein, a 24-year-old Syrian woman, holds her daughter as she poses for a picture at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, some 30 km (19 miles) northwest from Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border checkpoint with Turkey, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee girl sits in front of hanging clothes as another girl looks on at a four-storey mall housimore
A Syrian refugee girl sits in front of hanging clothes as another girl looks on at a four-storey mall housing them in Deddeh village, northern Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Syrian refugees rest at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan regiomore
Syrian refugees rest at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Syrian refugees, who fled violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city ofmore
Syrian refugees, who fled violence in Syria, are seen at a new refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Syrian refugees cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq August 19, 2013. REmore
Syrian refugees cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq August 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mamore
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
A Syrian refugee girl looks from a tent at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk Amore
A Syrian refugee girl looks from a tent at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, wait to cross the border into the autonomous Kurdismore
Syrian refugees, fleeing the violence in their country, wait to cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Syrian refugee children attend a class in Chekka, northern Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakirmore
Syrian refugee children attend a class in Chekka, northern Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Syrian refugee children play at a camp in Terbol in the Bekaa Valley, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karimmore
Syrian refugee children play at a camp in Terbol in the Bekaa Valley, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Syrians refugees try to enter a truck which will transport them back to their homeland at the Al-Zaatri refmore
Syrians refugees try to enter a truck which will transport them back to their homeland at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee girl walks inside the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, 20 km (12.4 miles) east of the city omore
A Syrian refugee girl walks inside the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, 20 km (12.4 miles) east of the city of Zarqa, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee, who fled from the violence in Syria, stands outside a tent as his children look on, at thmore
A Syrian refugee, who fled from the violence in Syria, stands outside a tent as his children look on, at the Domiz refugee camp in the northern Iraqi of province Dohuk, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Syrian refugees wait for treatment at a Doctors of the World medical centre at the Al Zaatri refugee camp imore
Syrian refugees wait for treatment at a Doctors of the World medical centre at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian woman who fled the violence in Syria reacts during a sit-in in front of the United Nations Remore
A Palestinian woman who fled the violence in Syria reacts during a sit-in in front of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Beirut, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Syrian refugee walks along tents at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the more
A Syrian refugee walks along tents at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees children play with toys given by Members of the UAE Red Crescent after their arrival at themore
Syrian refugees children play with toys given by Members of the UAE Red Crescent after their arrival at the new Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp 20 km east of the city of Zarqa, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees wait to register their names after their arrival at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordamore
Syrian refugees wait to register their names after their arrival at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee children play with swings at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish more
Syrian refugee children play with swings at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, Apmore
Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian students sits in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, nearmore
Syrian students sits in a UNICEF school at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees collect aid and rations at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, nearmore
Syrian refugees collect aid and rations at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee children stand inside their a tent at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mamore
Syrian refugee children stand inside their a tent at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees children stand outside their tent at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraqmore
Syrian refugees children stand outside their tent at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Syrian refugee woman waits her turn to get water in Sidon, southern Lebanon, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hmore
A Syrian refugee woman waits her turn to get water in Sidon, southern Lebanon, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A group of Syrian refugees wait for a bus to return them to their homeland at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp inmore
A group of Syrian refugees wait for a bus to return them to their homeland at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
