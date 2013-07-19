Photos of the week
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (R) runs away from her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 Celsius). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An elderly Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, listens to a radio at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. Hundreds of families spent a night without cover at Bukanga refugees' camp as humanitarian organizations struggle to setup communal tents, according to an eyewitness. REUTERS/James Akena
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A man carries a boy wounded in what the Free Syrian Army said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma district area near Damascus July 13, 2013. The air raid on July 13 was part of al-Assad's campaign to secure the Duma area from rebels, according to the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A couple relax in the hot sunny weather as deer pass in Richmond Park in southwest London July 13, 2013. The Met Office said on its website that the hot and sunny weather is due to continue throughout the weekend, with Saturday being the hottest day of the year. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq July 18, 2013. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spent about 40 minutes with half a dozen refugees who vented their frustration at the international community's failure to end Syria's more than two-year-old civil war, while visiting the camp that holds roughly 115,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan about 12 km (eight miles) from the Syrian border. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Snails crawl on the face of a woman during a demonstration of a new beauty treatment at Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo in central Tokyo July 17, 2013. Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo, which began the unique facial earlier this week, offers the 10,500 yen ($110) five-minute session with the snails as an optional add-on for customers who apply for a "Celeb Escargot Course", an hour-long treatment routine of massages and facials based on products made from snail slime that costs 24,150 yen. According to a beautician at the salon, the snail slime is believed to make one's skin supple as well as remove dry and scaly patches. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An Afghan boy swims in the muddy waters in Kabul, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Participants try to catch ducks in a muddy field, during a competition at a park in Daishan county, Zhejiang province, China, July 17, 2013. The competition is part of a sea mud carnival held by the local tourism organization. REUTERS/China Daily
Women wearing traditional Sevillana dresses (L) walk past street performers at Marques de Larios street in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to five years in jail for theft, an unexpectedly tough punishment which supporters said proved President Vladimir Putin was a dictator ruling by repression. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A woman cheers from her fire escape during a march in protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida last year, in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A relative mourns the death of her niece, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. The Indian government announced on Thursday it would set up an inquiry into the quality of food given to school pupils in a nationwide free meal scheme after at least 23 children died in one of the deadliest outbreaks of mass poisoning in years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a shower outdoors to beat the heat in Deir al-Zor July 17 , 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A view of a teepee, which survived the heavy fire destruction around it during the Mountain Fire, near Idyllwild, California July 18, 2013. The blaze erupted on Monday afternoon about 100 miles (161 km) east of Los Angeles in the scenic but rugged San Jacinto Mountains that overlook Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and several smaller desert towns. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Portraits of former leader Kim Jong-il (R) and former president Kim Il-sung are seen in one of the rooms inside a North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City July 16, 2013. Panama detained the North Korean-flagged ship from Cuba as it headed to the Panama Canal and said it was hiding weapons in brown sugar containers, sparking a standoff in which the ship's captain attempted to commit suicide. Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli said the undeclared weapons were detected inside the containers when Panamanian authorities stopped the ship, suspecting it was carrying drugs. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A well-wisher takes a picture using a cell phone of a banner with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. South Africa and the world showered tributes on Mandela as the anti-apartheid leader turned 95 in hospital and his doctors reported he was "steadily improving" from a six-week lung infection. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A girl stands surrounded by the jets of a fountain on the South Bank on a hot summer day in central London, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
