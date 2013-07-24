Earthquake in China
An injured woman receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingmore
An injured woman receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 23, 2013. The death toll from two earthquakes in China's western Gansu province has climbed to 95, with more than 1000 people injured, after around 51,800 buildings collapsed and tens of thousands more were badly damaged. REUTERS/Stringer
Motorcycles travel on a road near a cliff of a landslide site after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian more
Motorcycles travel on a road near a cliff of a landslide site after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
A woman grieves as rescuers walk past after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian coumore
A woman grieves as rescuers walk past after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers and paramilitary policemen carry a coffin to a funeral after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yonggmore
Villagers and paramilitary policemen carry a coffin to a funeral after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is seen beside the ruins of a damaged house after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on more
A woman is seen beside the ruins of a damaged house after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Paramilitary policemen search for victims after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on Monday, Dimore
Paramilitary policemen search for victims after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Soldiers head to Minxian after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province,more
Soldiers head to Minxian after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A Tibetan monk (2nd R) prays as villagers grieve for their dead relatives during a funeral after a 6.6 magnmore
A Tibetan monk (2nd R) prays as villagers grieve for their dead relatives during a funeral after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Yongguang village of Minxian county, Gansu province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
An aerial picture shows the view of Minxian after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the county on Monday, Dingmore
An aerial picture shows the view of Minxian after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the county on Monday, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members console a woman who lost her daughter in a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxmore
Family members console a woman who lost her daughter in a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Nurses support an injured woman who is taken to a hospital in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July more
Nurses support an injured woman who is taken to a hospital in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man holds a baby after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 201more
A man holds a baby after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REmore
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
The family member of a victim cries after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu provimore
The family member of a victim cries after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman points at her collapsed home after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu promore
A woman points at her collapsed home after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. The death toll from the earthquake in China's western Gansu province on Monday more than doubled to 54 people, the municipal government said, with hundreds injured as many homes in affected areas collapsed. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured woman lies on a stretcher as she is pushed into a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit more
An injured woman lies on a stretcher as she is pushed into a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen search for victims amongst collapsed houses after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minmore
Paramilitary policemen search for victims amongst collapsed houses after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Injured people receive treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi,more
Injured people receive treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man feeds water to an injured woman on a stretcher after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dmore
A man feeds water to an injured woman on a stretcher after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People stand next to a collapsed house after an earthquake struck Minxian county of Dingxi, Gansu province more
People stand next to a collapsed house after an earthquake struck Minxian county of Dingxi, Gansu province July 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
下一个
Australia's asylum seekers
A look at the dangerous journeys of those seeking asylum in Australia.
Royal baby boy
William and Kate welcome a baby boy.
The rebel armory
With the U.S. agreeing to arm the Syrian rebels, a look at the weaponry available to them, from makeshift mortars to heavy guns.
The Syrian rebels
On the frontlines with the Free Syrian Army.
精选图集
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.