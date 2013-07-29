Pope visits Brazil

Protesters demonstrate against the visit by Pope Francis near Guanabara Palace where the Pope met with President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Demonstrators are continuing their anti-government protests, which began in June amid growing economic and social dissatisfaction in Brazil. Pope Francis touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, starting his first foreign trip as pontiff and a weeklong series of events expected to attract more than a million people to a gathering of young faithful in Brazil, home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino