Pope visits Brazil
Pilgrims watch Pope Francis on a video screen as he celebrates mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, more
Pilgrims watch Pope Francis on a video screen as he celebrates mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maria Luiz Mesquita-O Dia
Choir members sing as Pope Francis (top row, L) attends a mass at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July more
Choir members sing as Pope Francis (top row, L) attends a mass at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Hundreds of thousands leave Copacabana after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in more
Hundreds of thousands leave Copacabana after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Nuns walk past an overflowing garbage bin, after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beachmore
Nuns walk past an overflowing garbage bin, after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Catholic faithful shades himself from the sun after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana more
A Catholic faithful shades himself from the sun after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People enjoy the beach after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, more
People enjoy the beach after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Pope Francis meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez of more
Pope Francis meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez of Argentina (R), President Evo Morales of Bolivia (2nd R) and Uruguay's Vice-President Daniel Astori, after the mass for World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Roberto Stuckert Filho-Brazilian Presidency/Handout
Pope Francis (R) embraces Brazilian Archbishop Orani Tempesta of Rio de Janeiro before celebrating his finamore
Pope Francis (R) embraces Brazilian Archbishop Orani Tempesta of Rio de Janeiro before celebrating his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Polish pilgrims celebrate after Krakow was announced as the host of the next World Youth Day while carryingmore
Polish pilgrims celebrate after Krakow was announced as the host of the next World Youth Day while carrying a Polish flag with a photograph of the late Pope John Paul II as Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Pope Francis waves goodbye after celebrating his final mass on World Youth Day on Copacabana Beach in Rio dmore
Pope Francis waves goodbye after celebrating his final mass on World Youth Day on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Catholic faithful crowd the beach while Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio dmore
Catholic faithful crowd the beach while Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Pope Francis blesses a family of four as he celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiromore
Pope Francis blesses a family of four as he celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Security guards run to keep up with Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rimore
Security guards run to keep up with Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeirmore
Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2more
Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Artists perform in front of Pope Francis at Copacabana Beach to celebrate mass on his sixth day in Rio de Jmore
Artists perform in front of Pope Francis at Copacabana Beach to celebrate mass on his sixth day in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool
Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the more
Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pope Francis waves to the crowd after giving a mass at the Sao Sebastiao Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, July more
Pope Francis waves to the crowd after giving a mass at the Sao Sebastiao Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26,more
Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis greets pilgrims as he arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/more
Pope Francis greets pilgrims as he arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo more
Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Pope Francis greets Catholic pilgrims during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 20more
Pope Francis greets Catholic pilgrims during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Catholic faithful are reflected on the windows of a hotel as they crowd the streets awaiting for the arrivamore
Catholic faithful are reflected on the windows of a hotel as they crowd the streets awaiting for the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pope Francis stands on a stage as he watches youths acting out a skit during the Catholic Church's World Damore
Pope Francis stands on a stage as he watches youths acting out a skit during the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pope Francis poses for a picture with the Brazilian military police outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rmore
Pope Francis poses for a picture with the Brazilian military police outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. Pope Francis is on the fourth day of his week-long visit for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum as police officers watch over the crowd, in Rio de Janeimore
Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum as police officers watch over the crowd, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Renato Lepsch-O Dia
Residents of the Varginha slum wait for Pope Francis during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. Rmore
Residents of the Varginha slum wait for Pope Francis during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis greets residents of Varginha slum inside the local church, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. more
Pope Francis greets residents of Varginha slum inside the local church, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool
Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUmore
Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis holds an Argentina flag outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. REmore
Pope Francis holds an Argentina flag outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis blesses the Olympic flag next to Brazil's Olympic Committee Carlos Arthur Nuzman (R), Rio de Jmore
Pope Francis blesses the Olympic flag next to Brazil's Olympic Committee Carlos Arthur Nuzman (R), Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (3rd L), and Rio de Janeiro's Governor Sergio Cabral (2nd R) in Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janerio, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Pope Francis (R) embraces a patient at the Hospital Sao Francisco (Saint Francis Hospital) in in Rio de Janmore
Pope Francis (R) embraces a patient at the Hospital Sao Francisco (Saint Francis Hospital) in in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa-Luca Zennaro/Pool
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to the Hospital de Sao Francisco (Saint Francis' Hospital) in Rio de Janeimore
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to the Hospital de Sao Francisco (Saint Francis' Hospital) in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pope Francis jokes with the crowd while standing on the balcony of the Basilica of the Madonna of Aparecidamore
Pope Francis jokes with the crowd while standing on the balcony of the Basilica of the Madonna of Aparecida, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 2more
Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Pope Francis shows the statue of the Madonna of Aparecida, who Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazimore
Pope Francis shows the statue of the Madonna of Aparecida, who Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People confess at the confessional booths set up at Quinta da Boa Vista park at the World Youth Day in Rio more
People confess at the confessional booths set up at Quinta da Boa Vista park at the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 2more
Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr
Faithful receive communion during the visit by Pope Francis at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whommore
Faithful receive communion during the visit by Pope Francis at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics veneramore
Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis greets journalists as he leaves Assumption Residence in Sumare neighborhood in the north of Rimore
Pope Francis greets journalists as he leaves Assumption Residence in Sumare neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Catholic faithfuls line up in front of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady in Aparecida do Nortmore
Catholic faithfuls line up in front of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady in Aparecida do Norte July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr
Pilgrims cheer as a Brazilian Navy ship patrols the coast ahead the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July more
Pilgrims cheer as a Brazilian Navy ship patrols the coast ahead the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pope Francis waves as he leaves Guanabara Palace where he attended a welcoming ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, more
Pope Francis waves as he leaves Guanabara Palace where he attended a welcoming ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. more
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Rmore
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Catholic faithful await Pope Francis outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22more
Catholic faithful await Pope Francis outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis kisses a baby while greeting the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janemore
Pope Francis kisses a baby while greeting the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A nun from Brazil waits to greet Pope Francis as he drove through downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. more
A nun from Brazil waits to greet Pope Francis as he drove through downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. more
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Protesters demonstrate against the visit by Pope Francis near Guanabara Palace where the Pope met with Presmore
Protesters demonstrate against the visit by Pope Francis near Guanabara Palace where the Pope met with President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Demonstrators are continuing their anti-government protests, which began in June amid growing economic and social dissatisfaction in Brazil. Pope Francis touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, starting his first foreign trip as pontiff and a weeklong series of events expected to attract more than a million people to a gathering of young faithful in Brazil, home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the visit of Pope Francis, near Guanabara palacmore
Riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the visit of Pope Francis, near Guanabara palace in Rio de Janeiro July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Pope Francis laughs while speaking to journalists travelling on the papal flight to Rio de Janeiro, July 22more
Pope Francis laughs while speaking to journalists travelling on the papal flight to Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa/Luca Zennaro/Pool
Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTmore
Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
下一个
Iraq car bombings
Car bombs ripped through busy streets and markets in Iraq, killing dozens in predominantly Shi'ite areas in some of the deadliest violence this year.
North Korea's "Arirang"
North Korean soldiers descend on the capital for the mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang" as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of...
Dueling rallies in Egypt
Opposing camps take to the streets of Egypt.
Politician slain in Tunisia
Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi was shot dead in the second such assassination this year, setting off violent protests against the Islamist-led...
精选图集
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain�s Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".