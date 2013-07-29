版本:
Pope visits Brazil

<p>Pilgrims watch Pope Francis on a video screen as he celebrates mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maria Luiz Mesquita-O Dia</p>

Pilgrims watch Pope Francis on a video screen as he celebrates mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maria Luiz Mesquita-O Dia

<p>Choir members sing as Pope Francis (top row, L) attends a mass at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Choir members sing as Pope Francis (top row, L) attends a mass at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Hundreds of thousands leave Copacabana after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Hundreds of thousands leave Copacabana after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Nuns walk past an overflowing garbage bin, after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Nuns walk past an overflowing garbage bin, after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>A Catholic faithful shades himself from the sun after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Catholic faithful shades himself from the sun after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>People enjoy the beach after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

People enjoy the beach after Pope Francis celebrated his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Pope Francis meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez of Argentina (R), President Evo Morales of Bolivia (2nd R) and Uruguay's Vice-President Daniel Astori, after the mass for World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Roberto Stuckert Filho-Brazilian Presidency/Handout</p>

Pope Francis meets with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L), Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez of Argentina (R), President Evo Morales of Bolivia (2nd R) and Uruguay's Vice-President Daniel Astori, after the mass for World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Roberto Stuckert Filho-Brazilian Presidency/Handout

<p>Pope Francis (R) embraces Brazilian Archbishop Orani Tempesta of Rio de Janeiro before celebrating his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis (R) embraces Brazilian Archbishop Orani Tempesta of Rio de Janeiro before celebrating his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Polish pilgrims celebrate after Krakow was announced as the host of the next World Youth Day while carrying a Polish flag with a photograph of the late Pope John Paul II as Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Polish pilgrims celebrate after Krakow was announced as the host of the next World Youth Day while carrying a Polish flag with a photograph of the late Pope John Paul II as Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Pope Francis waves goodbye after celebrating his final mass on World Youth Day on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis waves goodbye after celebrating his final mass on World Youth Day on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Catholic faithful crowd the beach while Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Catholic faithful crowd the beach while Pope Francis celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Pope Francis blesses a family of four as he celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Pope Francis blesses a family of four as he celebrates his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Security guards run to keep up with Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Security guards run to keep up with Pope Francis as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful as he arrives for his final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pilgrims enjoy sunrise on Copacabana Beach ahead of Pope Francis' Sunday mass in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Artists perform in front of Pope Francis at Copacabana Beach to celebrate mass on his sixth day in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool</p>

Artists perform in front of Pope Francis at Copacabana Beach to celebrate mass on his sixth day in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

<p>Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Pope Francis waves to the crowd after giving a mass at the Sao Sebastiao Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Pope Francis waves to the crowd after giving a mass at the Sao Sebastiao Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis greets pilgrims as he arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis greets pilgrims as he arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Pope Francis greets Catholic pilgrims during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Pope Francis greets Catholic pilgrims during his arrival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Catholic faithful are reflected on the windows of a hotel as they crowd the streets awaiting for the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Catholic faithful are reflected on the windows of a hotel as they crowd the streets awaiting for the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Pope Francis stands on a stage as he watches youths acting out a skit during the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pope Francis stands on a stage as he watches youths acting out a skit during the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Pope Francis poses for a picture with the Brazilian military police outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. Pope Francis is on the fourth day of his week-long visit for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis poses for a picture with the Brazilian military police outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. Pope Francis is on the fourth day of his week-long visit for World Youth Day. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum as police officers watch over the crowd, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Renato Lepsch-O Dia</p>

Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum as police officers watch over the crowd, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Renato Lepsch-O Dia

<p>Residents of the Varginha slum wait for Pope Francis during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Residents of the Varginha slum wait for Pope Francis during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis greets residents of Varginha slum inside the local church, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool</p>

Pope Francis greets residents of Varginha slum inside the local church, in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

<p>Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis greets residents of the Varginha slum during his visit in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis holds an Argentina flag outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis holds an Argentina flag outside the Metropolitan cathedral in Rio de Janeiro July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis blesses the Olympic flag next to Brazil's Olympic Committee Carlos Arthur Nuzman (R), Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (3rd L), and Rio de Janeiro's Governor Sergio Cabral (2nd R) in Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janerio, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis blesses the Olympic flag next to Brazil's Olympic Committee Carlos Arthur Nuzman (R), Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (3rd L), and Rio de Janeiro's Governor Sergio Cabral (2nd R) in Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janerio, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Pope Francis (R) embraces a patient at the Hospital Sao Francisco (Saint Francis Hospital) in in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa-Luca Zennaro/Pool</p>

Pope Francis (R) embraces a patient at the Hospital Sao Francisco (Saint Francis Hospital) in in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa-Luca Zennaro/Pool

<p>Pope Francis waves as he arrives to the Hospital de Sao Francisco (Saint Francis' Hospital) in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to the Hospital de Sao Francisco (Saint Francis' Hospital) in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Pope Francis jokes with the crowd while standing on the balcony of the Basilica of the Madonna of Aparecida, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis jokes with the crowd while standing on the balcony of the Basilica of the Madonna of Aparecida, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Pope Francis shows the statue of the Madonna of Aparecida, who Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis shows the statue of the Madonna of Aparecida, who Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>People confess at the confessional booths set up at Quinta da Boa Vista park at the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

People confess at the confessional booths set up at Quinta da Boa Vista park at the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr</p>

Pope Francis greets faithful as he rides through the streets of Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr

<p>Faithful receive communion during the visit by Pope Francis at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Faithful receive communion during the visit by Pope Francis at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the shrine of the Madonna of Aparecida, whom Catholics venerate as the patroness of Brazil, in Aparecida do Norte, Sao Paulo State, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis greets journalists as he leaves Assumption Residence in Sumare neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis greets journalists as he leaves Assumption Residence in Sumare neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Catholic faithfuls line up in front of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady in Aparecida do Norte July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr</p>

Catholic faithfuls line up in front of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady in Aparecida do Norte July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edison Lopes Jr

<p>Pilgrims cheer as a Brazilian Navy ship patrols the coast ahead the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pilgrims cheer as a Brazilian Navy ship patrols the coast ahead the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Pope Francis waves as he leaves Guanabara Palace where he attended a welcoming ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pope Francis waves as he leaves Guanabara Palace where he attended a welcoming ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Catholic faithful await Pope Francis outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Catholic faithful await Pope Francis outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis kisses a baby while greeting the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

Pope Francis kisses a baby while greeting the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

<p>A nun from Brazil waits to greet Pope Francis as he drove through downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A nun from Brazil waits to greet Pope Francis as he drove through downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Protesters demonstrate against the visit by Pope Francis near Guanabara Palace where the Pope met with President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Demonstrators are continuing their anti-government protests, which began in June amid growing economic and social dissatisfaction in Brazil. Pope Francis touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, starting his first foreign trip as pontiff and a weeklong series of events expected to attract more than a million people to a gathering of young faithful in Brazil, home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Protesters demonstrate against the visit by Pope Francis near Guanabara Palace where the Pope met with President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. Demonstrators are continuing their anti-government protests, which began in June amid growing economic and social dissatisfaction in Brazil. Pope Francis touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, starting his first foreign trip as pontiff and a weeklong series of events expected to attract more than a million people to a gathering of young faithful in Brazil, home to the world's largest Roman Catholic population. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the visit of Pope Francis, near Guanabara palace in Rio de Janeiro July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Riot police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the visit of Pope Francis, near Guanabara palace in Rio de Janeiro July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Pope Francis laughs while speaking to journalists travelling on the papal flight to Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa/Luca Zennaro/Pool</p>

Pope Francis laughs while speaking to journalists travelling on the papal flight to Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ansa/Luca Zennaro/Pool

<p>Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis holds his personal bag as he boards a plane at Fiumicino airport in Rome July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

