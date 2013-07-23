版本:
The rebel armory

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gun at Syrian Army soldiers in the Haresta neighborhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gun at Syrian Army soldiers in the Haresta neighborhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army opens fire from his machine gun during clashes with Syrian Army forces in Aleppo September 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Zain Karam</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army opens fire from his machine gun during clashes with Syrian Army forces in Aleppo September 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Zain Karam

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire a mortar shell during what they say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to fire a mortar shell during what they say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

<p>A tank belonging to one of several rebel Islamic brigades is seen during an attack on Taftanaz air base near Idlib January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Abu Abed Al-Rahman Al-Sayed/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

A tank belonging to one of several rebel Islamic brigades is seen during an attack on Taftanaz air base near Idlib January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Abu Abed Al-Rahman Al-Sayed/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons and take positions in preparation for what they say is an ambush against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Binnish in Idlib Province February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Kaddoor/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters hold their weapons and take positions in preparation for what they say is an ambush against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Binnish in Idlib Province February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Kaddoor/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter makes homemade missiles at a workshop in north Aleppo December 29, 2012. Syria faces "hell" if no deal is struck to end 21 months of bloodshed, an international mediator said on Saturday, but his talks in Russia brought no sign of a breakthrough after a week of intense diplomacy. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter makes homemade missiles at a workshop in north Aleppo December 29, 2012. Syria faces "hell" if no deal is struck to end 21 months of bloodshed, an international mediator said on Saturday, but his talks in Russia brought no sign of a breakthrough after a week of intense diplomacy. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Free Syrian Army members gather on a street as they prepare an improvised rocket launcher in Deir al-Zor July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army members gather on a street as they prepare an improvised rocket launcher in Deir al-Zor July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>A rocket is launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards Nairab military airport and the international airport, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A rocket is launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards Nairab military airport and the international airport, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon near the frontline in Sidi Meqdad area in the suburbs of Damascus, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon near the frontline in Sidi Meqdad area in the suburbs of Damascus, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a mortar launcher at the frontline near Nairab airport, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a mortar launcher at the frontline near Nairab airport, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during the firing of a mortar towards the Presidential palace in Ghouta area in Damascus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohammed Abdullah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during the firing of a mortar towards the Presidential palace in Ghouta area in Damascus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohammed Abdullah

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army points his weapon through a hole as he uses a camera to photograph the scene outside in Deir al-Zor June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army points his weapon through a hole as he uses a camera to photograph the scene outside in Deir al-Zor June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as a Syrian Air Force fighter bomber fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as a Syrian Air Force fighter bomber fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade aims his pistol in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade aims his pistol in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters stand by a homemade military vehicle called Sham 2 in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters stand by a homemade military vehicle called Sham 2 in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters ride a car mounted with a rocket launcher in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. Picture taken July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters ride a car mounted with a rocket launcher in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. Picture taken July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army walk with their weapons in Al Izaa district in Aleppo February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army walk with their weapons in Al Izaa district in Aleppo February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. Picture taken March 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. Picture taken March 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

<p>Three weapons hang on a wall depicting a map of Syria in a safe house of Martyr Al-Abbas, a rebel group, in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Three weapons hang on a wall depicting a map of Syria in a safe house of Martyr Al-Abbas, a rebel group, in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

