Australia's asylum seekers

<p>A police officer carries an unconscious child who was on the boat that capsized late on Tuesday after hitting a reef off the coast of Sukapura, at Jayanti beach, Sindang Barang district of Cianjur, Indonesia West Java province July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A police officer carries an unconscious child who was on the boat that capsized late on Tuesday after hitting a reef off the coast of Sukapura, at Jayanti beach, Sindang Barang district of Cianjur, Indonesia West Java province July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Suspected asylum seekers, who were on a boat that capsized late on Tuesday after hitting a reef off the coast of Sukapura, arrive at Jayanti beach, Sindang Barang district of Cianjur, Indonesia West Java province July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Suspected asylum seekers, who were on a boat that capsized late on Tuesday after hitting a reef off the coast of Sukapura, arrive at Jayanti beach, Sindang Barang district of Cianjur, Indonesia West Java province July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman, who is a suspected asylum seeker, cries after finding out about the death of her husband, at Jayanti beach clinic, Sindang Barang district of Cianjur, Indonesia West Java province July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A woman, who is a suspected asylum seeker, cries after finding out about the death of her husband, at Jayanti beach clinic, Sindang Barang district of Cianjur, Indonesia West Java province July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Suspected asylum seekers sit on chairs as they are treated at Jayanti beach clinic, Sindang Barang district of Cianjur, Indonesia West Java province July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Suspected asylum seekers sit on chairs as they are treated at Jayanti beach clinic, Sindang Barang district of Cianjur, Indonesia West Java province July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A woman holds a poster during a rally in support of asylum seekers in central Sydney July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A woman holds a poster during a rally in support of asylum seekers in central Sydney July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>A man holds a banner during a rally in support of asylum seekers in central Sydney July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A man holds a banner during a rally in support of asylum seekers in central Sydney July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar April 8, 2013. About 74 Rohingya refugees, who were heading for Australia, were found stranded on Aceh island by Indonesian fishermen. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah</p>

Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar April 8, 2013. About 74 Rohingya refugees, who were heading for Australia, were found stranded on Aceh island by Indonesian fishermen. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

<p>Asylum seeker Muhammad Muntaziri (2nd L) sits with locals at a banana stall near his shelter in Puncak, Indonesia's West java province October 23, 2012. Muntaziri left Quetta, Pakistan, to make the perilous journey to Australia in an attempt at a better life, but when the boat he was travelling on capsized in the Java Sea, he spent 48 hours in the water before being rescued and finding shelter at a guest house run by UNHCR in Puncak. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Asylum seeker Muhammad Muntaziri (2nd L) sits with locals at a banana stall near his shelter in Puncak, Indonesia's West java province October 23, 2012. Muntaziri left Quetta, Pakistan, to make the perilous journey to Australia in an attempt at a better life, but when the boat he was travelling on capsized in the Java Sea, he spent 48 hours in the water before being rescued and finding shelter at a guest house run by UNHCR in Puncak. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Injured asylum seekers lie on their beds as they receive treatment at Krakatau Medika hospital in Indonesia's Banten province September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Aulia Pratama</p>

Injured asylum seekers lie on their beds as they receive treatment at Krakatau Medika hospital in Indonesia's Banten province September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Aulia Pratama

<p>A rescue team evacuates an injured asylum seeker at Indahkiat harbour in Indonesia's Banten province August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A rescue team evacuates an injured asylum seeker at Indahkiat harbour in Indonesia's Banten province August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A picture released by the Australian Maritime and Safety Authority (AMSA) shows a boat which according to the AMSA was taken mid-morning before the boat sank near Christmas Island June 27, 2012. The boat, carrying around 150 suspected asylum seekers, capsized between Indonesia and Australia's Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean. REUTERS/Australian Maritime and Safety Authority/Handout</p>

A picture released by the Australian Maritime and Safety Authority (AMSA) shows a boat which according to the AMSA was taken mid-morning before the boat sank near Christmas Island June 27, 2012. The boat, carrying around 150 suspected asylum seekers, capsized between Indonesia and Australia's Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean. REUTERS/Australian Maritime and Safety Authority/Handout

<p>Asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran cry as Indonesian officers force them to leave the Australian vessel Hermia docked at Indah Kiat port in Merak, Indonesia's Banten province April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Aulia Pratama</p>

Asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran cry as Indonesian officers force them to leave the Australian vessel Hermia docked at Indah Kiat port in Merak, Indonesia's Banten province April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Aulia Pratama

<p>Accommodation at a transit centre in Port Dickson, near Kuala Lumpur, which it is planned will house asylum seekers under an Australia/Malaysia one-off people swap, is shown in this handout made available August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship/Handout</p>

Accommodation at a transit centre in Port Dickson, near Kuala Lumpur, which it is planned will house asylum seekers under an Australia/Malaysia one-off people swap, is shown in this handout made available August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship/Handout

<p>Myanmar refugee Tial Za Eng Sung plays with her children and her young relative (R) in their flat in Kuala Lumpur June 24, 2011. Malaysia prepares to receive the first batch of refugees under a swap deal with Australia aimed at helping both sides to tackle a rising influx of refugees. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Myanmar refugee Tial Za Eng Sung plays with her children and her young relative (R) in their flat in Kuala Lumpur June 24, 2011. Malaysia prepares to receive the first batch of refugees under a swap deal with Australia aimed at helping both sides to tackle a rising influx of refugees. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Myanmar refugee Mang Thai Par, 7, looks out of a window at her family's flat which they share with three other relatives in Kuala Lumpur June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Myanmar refugee Mang Thai Par, 7, looks out of a window at her family's flat which they share with three other relatives in Kuala Lumpur June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Asylum seekers sit on a fisherman's boat after they were rescued when their boat sunk off Sunda straits, in Indonesia's Banten province May 24, 2011. Around 95 asylum seekers from Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran were detained by Indonesian police after their wooden boat sunk off Sunda Strait while they were heading to Christmas Island in Australia, according to local police reports. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Asylum seekers sit on a fisherman's boat after they were rescued when their boat sunk off Sunda straits, in Indonesia's Banten province May 24, 2011. Around 95 asylum seekers from Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran were detained by Indonesian police after their wooden boat sunk off Sunda Strait while they were heading to Christmas Island in Australia, according to local police reports. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Detainees hold a protest sign atop a building at Villawood detention centre in Sydney April 21, 2011. Angry asylum-seekers torched an immigration detention centre in Sydney, burning part of it to the ground after Australian authorities denied some of their requests for refuge, local media reported REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Detainees hold a protest sign atop a building at Villawood detention centre in Sydney April 21, 2011. Angry asylum-seekers torched an immigration detention centre in Sydney, burning part of it to the ground after Australian authorities denied some of their requests for refuge, local media reported REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A jogger runs past protesters organised by Amnesty International as they form the shape of a life ring buoy on Sydney's Bondi Beach May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

A jogger runs past protesters organised by Amnesty International as they form the shape of a life ring buoy on Sydney's Bondi Beach May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Australian Navy boarding crew is seen in a search and rescue operation involving a vessel carrying asylum seekers about 148km (92 miles) southeast of Christmas Island in this April 8, 2010 photo obtained April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Defence Department Australia/Handout</p>

Australian Navy boarding crew is seen in a search and rescue operation involving a vessel carrying asylum seekers about 148km (92 miles) southeast of Christmas Island in this April 8, 2010 photo obtained April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Defence Department Australia/Handout

<p>Detained Afghan male asylum seekers look out from behind bars of an immigration detention facility in Indonesia's East Java province of Surabaya December 28, 2009. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas</p>

Detained Afghan male asylum seekers look out from behind bars of an immigration detention facility in Indonesia's East Java province of Surabaya December 28, 2009. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

<p>Sri Lankan asylum seekers, detained by the Indonesian Navy, jostle to get bottled water at Cilegon harbour in Indonesia's Banten province October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Sri Lankan asylum seekers, detained by the Indonesian Navy, jostle to get bottled water at Cilegon harbour in Indonesia's Banten province October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Sri Lankan asylum seekers sit in their cargo ship in Cilegon harbour, Indonesia's Banten province, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sri Lankan asylum seekers sit in their cargo ship in Cilegon harbour, Indonesia's Banten province, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

