2013年 7月 26日

Spain train derailment

<p>Onlookers view the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Workers stand beside the train engine at the site of a train crash in Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Doctor Maria Cortes waits to talk to journalists outside the Hospital Clinico de Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>An overhead view of the wreckage of a train crash is seen near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, in this still image from video, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aeromedia.es</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>A crane removes a carriage from the tracks at the site of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>A fireman carries a wounded victim from the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>An injured man, identified by Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo as the train driver Francisco Jose Garzon, is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Relatives of one of the victims of a train crash react in Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Relatives of one of the victims of a train crash comfort each other near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>An overhead view of the wreckage of a train crash is seen near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, in this still image from video, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aeromedia.es</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (2nd L) walks with Development Minister Ana Pastor (bottom) and Galician regional president Alberto Nunez Feijoo (L) as they tour the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Rescue workers stand amongst the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>An official inspects the train engine amongst the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, early July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Rescue workers sift through debris and sort out luggage amongst wreckage the morning after a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, early July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>A crane removes a carriage from the tracks at the site of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Rescue workers pull victims from a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Rescue workers pull victims from a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Victims receive help after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Victims are helped by rescue workers after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Rescue workers pull victims from a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Rescue workers help a victim of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>An injured passenger is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Rescue workers carry victims on stretchers after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Rescue workers pull victims from a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

<p>Rescue workers pull victims from a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

2013年 7月 26日 星期五

