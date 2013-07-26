版本:
Politician slain in Tunisia

<p>Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's wife Imbarka (R) and daughter Balkis mourn his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. Brahmi was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting off mass protests against the Islamist-led government in the capital and elsewhere. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's wife Imbarka (R) and daughter Balkis mourn his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. Brahmi was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting off mass protests against the Islamist-led government in the capital and elsewhere. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

<p>Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's daughter Balkis (C) holds a Tunisian flag as she mourns his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's daughter Balkis (C) holds a Tunisian flag as she mourns his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

<p>Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi smiles in Tunis April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Amine ben Aziza/Files</p>

Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi smiles in Tunis April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Amine ben Aziza/Files

<p>Forensic inspectors examine the area near the car of Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi, who was shot dead outside his home, in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Forensic inspectors examine the area near the car of Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi, who was shot dead outside his home, in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

<p>Family members of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi mourn in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Family members of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi mourn in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

<p>People walk beside the ambulance carrying the body of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

People walk beside the ambulance carrying the body of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

<p>Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A demonstrator holds up a poster with an image of slain opposition figure Mohamed Brahimi to protest his assassination in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

A demonstrator holds up a poster with an image of slain opposition figure Mohamed Brahimi to protest his assassination in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Tunisians, who had gathered to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi, run from tear gas in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Tunisians, who had gathered to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi, run from tear gas in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Thousands of protesters march on the streets, while shops and banks close their doors, in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Thousands of protesters march on the streets, while shops and banks close their doors, in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Supporters of the Islamist Ennahda movement wave flags as they chant slogans and hold pictures of assassinated opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Supporters of the Islamist Ennahda movement wave flags as they chant slogans and hold pictures of assassinated opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

<p>Protesters clash with a policeman during a demonstration in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Protesters clash with a policeman during a demonstration in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A supporter of the Islamist Ennahda movement holds up a scarf as he chants slogans during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

A supporter of the Islamist Ennahda movement holds up a scarf as he chants slogans during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

