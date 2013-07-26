Politician slain in Tunisia
Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's wife Imbarka (R) and daughter Balkis mourn hismore
Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's wife Imbarka (R) and daughter Balkis mourn his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. Brahmi was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting off mass protests against the Islamist-led government in the capital and elsewhere. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's daughter Balkis (C) holds a Tunisian flag as smore
Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's daughter Balkis (C) holds a Tunisian flag as she mourns his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi smiles in Tunis April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Amine ben Azimore
Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi smiles in Tunis April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Amine ben Aziza/Files
Forensic inspectors examine the area near the car of Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi, who wasmore
Forensic inspectors examine the area near the car of Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi, who was shot dead outside his home, in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Family members of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi mourn in Tunis July 25, 2013. more
Family members of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi mourn in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People walk beside the ambulance carrying the body of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Bmore
People walk beside the ambulance carrying the body of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. more
Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A demonstrator holds up a poster with an image of slain opposition figure Mohamed Brahimi to protest his asmore
A demonstrator holds up a poster with an image of slain opposition figure Mohamed Brahimi to protest his assassination in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Tunisians, who had gathered to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi, run from tear more
Tunisians, who had gathered to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi, run from tear gas in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. more
Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Thousands of protesters march on the streets, while shops and banks close their doors, in the capital of Tumore
Thousands of protesters march on the streets, while shops and banks close their doors, in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Supporters of the Islamist Ennahda movement wave flags as they chant slogans and hold pictures of assassinamore
Supporters of the Islamist Ennahda movement wave flags as they chant slogans and hold pictures of assassinated opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Protesters clash with a policeman during a demonstration in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amore
Protesters clash with a policeman during a demonstration in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A supporter of the Islamist Ennahda movement holds up a scarf as he chants slogans during a demonstration imore
A supporter of the Islamist Ennahda movement holds up a scarf as he chants slogans during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
