Dueling rallies in Egypt
A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/more
Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as they stand on a bridge during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters greet army soldiers as they stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gamore
Protesters greet army soldiers as they stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army, in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A military helicopter passes over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013more
A military helicopter passes over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square, Cairo, Julymore
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square, Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend Friday pmore
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend Friday prayers during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters wear masks depicting army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi as they gather for a mass protest to suppormore
Protesters wear masks depicting army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi as they gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Army soldiers stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protestmore
Army soldiers stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army, in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, Jumore
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Egyptian soldiers stand guard as they close one of the entrances to Tahrir square as anti-Mursi protesters more
Egyptian soldiers stand guard as they close one of the entrances to Tahrir square as anti-Mursi protesters start to gather for a mass protest to support the army in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans while they hold posters of Mursi, during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A poster of army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is seen on a power line with a banner reading "Revolution needsmore
A poster of army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is seen on a power line with a banner reading "Revolution needs power" as protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Apache helicopters fly over Tahrir Square during a protest to support the army, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REmore
Apache helicopters fly over Tahrir Square during a protest to support the army, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears and holdsmore
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears and holds masks of Mursi during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERSmore
Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Mother of anti-Mursi protester, Amr Eid, who died during clashes between anti- and pro-Mursi protesters in more
Mother of anti-Mursi protester, Amr Eid, who died during clashes between anti- and pro-Mursi protesters in Tahrir square a few days ago, is comforted by her daughters while sitting in Tahrir square during a mass protest to support the army in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, Jumore
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-Mursi protester waves an Egyptian flag as a military helicopter flies over Tahrir square during a pmore
An anti-Mursi protester waves an Egyptian flag as a military helicopter flies over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
