Bloody protests in Egypt

<p>The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A man rides his motorcycle in front of Al-Azhar University near a burnt car after late night clashes between members of Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and riot police at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man rides his motorcycle in front of Al-Azhar University near a burnt car after late night clashes between members of Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and riot police at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi touches the blood from pro-Mursi protesters, killed during late night clashes, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi touches the blood from pro-Mursi protesters, killed during late night clashes, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walks near a huge poster of Mursi, after late night clashes, at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walks near a huge poster of Mursi, after late night clashes, at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stands near a burnt motorcycle after late night clashes, at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Squarw, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stands near a burnt motorcycle after late night clashes, at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Squarw, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk near a burnt car after late night clashes at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk near a burnt car after late night clashes at the entrance to their campsite near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, close to Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest at the Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries as he looks at the body of a relative who is carried by ambulance attendants from a field hospital near the scene of clashes between pro-Mursi protesters and police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cries as he looks at the body of a relative who is carried by ambulance attendants from a field hospital near the scene of clashes between pro-Mursi protesters and police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Men search for the bodies of relatives among the deceased supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at a field hospital near the scene of clashes between pro-Mursi supporters and police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Men search for the bodies of relatives among the deceased supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at a field hospital near the scene of clashes between pro-Mursi supporters and police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas thrown at pro-Mursi protesters by police during during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs from tear gas thrown at pro-Mursi protesters by police during during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas thrown at them by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas thrown at them by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a protester injured during clashes with police and Mursi opponents, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a protester injured during clashes with police and Mursi opponents, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired at them by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired at them by police during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A police officer aims a shotgun at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A police officer aims a shotgun at supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured protester injured during clashes with the police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured protester injured during clashes with the police in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

