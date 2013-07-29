版本:
Photos of the week

<p>An injured woman receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured woman receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A fireman carries a wounded victim from the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia</p>

A fireman carries a wounded victim from the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia

<p>Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about nine years with a specially-made harness for Shadow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about nine years with a specially-made harness for Shadow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A message is displayed on the face of Keesha Clark during a march to protest the verdict in the George Zimmerman trial, in Los Angeles July 20, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A message is displayed on the face of Keesha Clark during a march to protest the verdict in the George Zimmerman trial, in Los Angeles July 20, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>A man covers himself with algae as he poses for photographs on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A man covers himself with algae as he poses for photographs on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. The games are the world's biggest choreographed extravaganza, part circus act, part rhythmic gymnastics floor, with plenty of reverence for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. The games are the world's biggest choreographed extravaganza, part circus act, part rhythmic gymnastics floor, with plenty of reverence for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Laborers who work nearby nap on a road as cars drive past in Chongqing Municipality, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Laborers who work nearby nap on a road as cars drive past in Chongqing Municipality, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Palestinian laborers from the West Bank run as they illegally cross Israel's controversial barrier into the West Bank near the southern city of Beersheba July 6, 2013. There are two ways for Palestinian workers to cross into Israel every day. Those with work permits can pass through a military checkpoint. Those without have to find a way through the separation barrier, which is made up of mostly fences and some cement walls, snaking its way through the West Bank. Those caught entering illegally risk a fine or imprisonment. Both ways are time consuming but the reward for those who find a job in Israel is four times the amount of pay that they can earn in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinian laborers from the West Bank run as they illegally cross Israel's controversial barrier into the West Bank near the southern city of Beersheba July 6, 2013. There are two ways for Palestinian workers to cross into Israel every day. Those with work permits can pass through a military checkpoint. Those without have to find a way through the separation barrier, which is made up of mostly fences and some cement walls, snaking its way through the West Bank. Those caught entering illegally risk a fine or imprisonment. Both ways are time consuming but the reward for those who find a job in Israel is four times the amount of pay that they can earn in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A herder rides a donkey next to sand dunes on the outskirts of Timbuktu, Mali, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A herder rides a donkey next to sand dunes on the outskirts of Timbuktu, Mali, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>An injured man, identified by Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo as the train driver Francisco Jose Garzon, is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. Garzon, the driver of the Spanish train that derailed, killing at least 80 people, was under police guard in hospital after the dramatic accident which an official source said was caused by excessive speed. REUTERS/Oscar Corral</p>

An injured man, identified by Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo as the train driver Francisco Jose Garzon, is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. Garzon, the driver of the Spanish train that derailed, killing at least 80 people, was under police guard in hospital after the dramatic accident which an official source said was caused by excessive speed. REUTERS/Oscar Corral

<p>New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. Weiner said on Tuesday he will stay in the race despite admitting he sent newly revealed sexually explicit online chats and photos even after he resigned from Congress. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. Weiner said on Tuesday he will stay in the race despite admitting he sent newly revealed sexually explicit online chats and photos even after he resigned from Congress. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Patients in military costumes wait to march during a parade, as part of Independence Day celebrations, at the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 23, 2013. The hospital, founded in 1917 and the biggest of its kind in Peru, currently houses more than 450 patients. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Patients in military costumes wait to march during a parade, as part of Independence Day celebrations, at the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 23, 2013. The hospital, founded in 1917 and the biggest of its kind in Peru, currently houses more than 450 patients. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Street children sleep under a bridge in Paranaque city, metro Manila July 18, 2013. Picture taken July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Street children sleep under a bridge in Paranaque city, metro Manila July 18, 2013. Picture taken July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A worker sweeps on the top of a replica airplane at the passenger terminal at Joint Base Andrews in Washington July 24, 2013. Joint Base Andrews is the home of Air Force One. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A worker sweeps on the top of a replica airplane at the passenger terminal at Joint Base Andrews in Washington July 24, 2013. Joint Base Andrews is the home of Air Force One. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Women walk on a windy day outside Kabul, Afghanistan, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Women walk on a windy day outside Kabul, Afghanistan, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>The moon is pictured next to Christ the Redeemer statue ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

The moon is pictured next to Christ the Redeemer statue ahead the visit of Pope Francis in Rio de Janeiro July 21, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

