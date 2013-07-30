版本:
Oil spill hits Thai resort

<p>Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. An oil spill that has blackened beaches at Koh Samet was having an extreme impact on tourism and could spread to the coast of the mainland and affect the fishing industry, officials and an environmental group said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013.

<p>A crab covered in oil slick is seen at Ao Prao Beach in Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

A crab covered in oil slick is seen at Ao Prao Beach in Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013.

<p>A cleaning vessel takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

A cleaning vessel takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013.

<p>A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit rolls out a ream of special paper in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit rolls out a ream of special paper in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013.

<p>A Thai soldier wearing biohazard suit and mask takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

A Thai soldier wearing biohazard suit and mask takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013.

<p>Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013.

<p>Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013.

<p>Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013.

<p>Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013.

<p>A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit is fed water as he takes part with others in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit is fed water as he takes part with others in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013.

<p>Soldiers change into white biohazard suits as they take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Soldiers change into white biohazard suits as they take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013.

<p>Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013.

<p>Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take a rest during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take a rest during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013.

<p>A Thai soldiers shows his glove covered with oil slick during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

A Thai soldiers shows his glove covered with oil slick during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013.

<p>Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013.

<p>Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013.

<p>Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits pour oil into a bag during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits pour oil into a bag during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013.

<p>A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 7月 30日

A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013.

