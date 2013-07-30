Oil spill hits Thai resort
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. An oil spill that has blackened beaches at Koh Samet was having an extreme impact on tourism and could spread to the coast of the mainland and affect the fishing industry, officials and an environmental group said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A crab covered in oil slick is seen at Ao Prao Beach in Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A cleaning vessel takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit rolls out a ream of special paper in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier wearing biohazard suit and mask takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit is fed water as he takes part with others in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soldiers change into white biohazard suits as they take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take a rest during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldiers shows his glove covered with oil slick during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits take part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers in white biohazard suits pour oil into a bag during a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
