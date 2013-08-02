Brawling politicians
Legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (front) and opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPmore
Legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (front) and opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (back) shout slogans while protesting against each other at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. Taiwan's legislators will vote on Friday on whether to adopt the proposed referendum on the controversial construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City, according to local media. The placards in the back read, "Stop the construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant immediately." The placards in the front read, "Let people make decision on the construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislator Gao Jyh-peng (L) from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) throws a bottle of watermore
Legislator Gao Jyh-peng (L) from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) throws a bottle of water at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) splash water (R) and scmore
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) splash water (R) and scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislatormore
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in yellow and green) attempt to remove more
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in yellow and green) attempt to remove a chair while legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) stop them at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) block the door with chairs and ropes to more
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) block the door with chairs and ropes to stop the parliament session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) splash water at legislators from the rulmore
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) splash water at legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislatormore
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislatormore
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislatormore
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislatormore
Legislators from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vests) scuffle with legislators from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) (in black vests) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vest) scuffles wimore
Legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) (in green vest) scuffles with Legislator Lin Hung-chih (on the ground) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-weimore
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
